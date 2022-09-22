Linn Grant the biggest threat to a Leona Maguire home win 

The 23-year-old from Helsingborg was set to tee off her opening round at 8:20 this morning as 7/2 second favourite behind 10/3 punter's choice Maguire
THREAT: Linn Grant of Sweden. Pic: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Thu, 22 Sep, 2022 - 07:05
Simon Lewis

Leona Maguire may quite rightly be taking centre stage on home soil at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open this weekend but if anyone has the form to lift the 2022 crown at Dromoland Castle it could be Sweden’s Linn Grant.

The 23-year-old from Helsingborg was set to tee off her opening round at 8:20 this morning as 7/2 second favourite behind 10/3 punter’s choice Maguire and victory in County Clare on Sunday would not come as a great surprise given the stellar rookie season she has enjoyed so far on the Ladies European Tour.

Having turned professional last summer, the Arizona State University graduate hit the ground running on tour, claiming back-to-back runner-up finishes in her first two starts as a pro on the LET last autumn before a victory on the LET Access Tour. She then claiming her maiden LET victory at her first event of 2022, the Joburg Ladies Open.

Three more wins have followed, including the co-sanctioned Scandinavian Mixed Open in June which made her the first female golfer to win a DP World Tour event ahead of second-placed Henrik Stenson.

Grant, whose Scottish grandfather James was a golf pro and father John won seven times on the Swedish Golf Tour as a club professional, currently leads the LET’s order of merit, the Race To The Costa Del Sol with more than €800,000 in prize money, including a runner-up finish in her last start at the Swiss Ladies Open on September 8.

That prompted a well-earned week off at home but Grant is now keen to get back to work.

"I’m excited,” the Swedish rookie said, “… it's a pretty course and they've really done the job this week and I look forward to playing and getting some good game going.

“The week prior to Switzerland, I had a week off and didn't touch a club and didn't have a practice round either "I just felt like that sometimes you need the rest and it's nice to show up and not kind of expect anything. I felt like I just needed a week at home to practice and get prepared for this one. I feel like I'm prepared enough now.” end

