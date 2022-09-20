McBride the best of the Irish heading into second round of Q School, Sugrue stutters 

The Island golfer shot a five-under-par 67 at Bogogno Golf Resort near Milan to open his bid on the arduous road to a full Tour card on the first day of the Section D qualifier. 
McBride the best of the Irish heading into second round of Q School, Sugrue stutters 

NIGHTMARE START: James Sugrue in action. Picture: Niall O'Shea

Tue, 20 Sep, 2022 - 19:09
Simon Lewis

Paul McBride will lead the Irish challenge into the second round of the DP World Tour Q School First Stage in Italy on Wednesday.

The Island golfer shot a five-under-par 67 at Bogogno Golf Resort near Milan to open his bid on the arduous road to a full Tour card on the first day of the Section D qualifier. 

That was good enough for a share of 10th in the 119-man field aiming to progress to the second stage later this autumn and McBride, 26, will start his second round five shots back on runaway overnight leader Romain Vallaeys of France.

Vallaeys enjoys a four-shot lead over an eight-player group in a tie for second following an opening 10-under 62 that featured an eagle and eight birdies.

Like the Frenchman, McBride had started strongly, with four early birdies only to give back two shots with a bogey at 10 and 11 before rallying to get back in the hunt with three back-nine birdies.

Also well placed after an encouraging opening day in northern Italy are Naas golfer Jonathan Yates and the Hermitage’s Rowan Lester, both of whom posts three-under 69s while Conor O’Rourke is at level par after a first-round 72 at Bogogno.

The challenge is altogether more daunting, however, for Mallow’s James Sugrue, who suffered a nightmare opening to his bid for a Tour card with six bogeys in his first 10 holes having started at the 10th. The former British Amateur champion clawed back two shots with birdies at the fourth and eighth to close with a four-over 76.

