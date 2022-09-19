Matthew McClean takes major step in unique all-Irish final

Matthew McClean from Belfast secured a place at next year's US Open and probably a Masters invite too after a win over Dubliner Hugh Foley in a unique all-Irish US Mid Am event
MAJOR: Matthew McClean secured a place at next year's US Open and probably a Masters invite too after a win over Dubliner Hugh Foley in a unique all-Irish US Mid Am event. File pic: Thos Caffrey/Golffile 

Mon, 19 Sep, 2022 - 07:07
Cian Locke

Matthew McClean from Belfast secured a place at next year's US Open and probably a Masters invite too after a win over Dubliner Hugh Foley in a unique all-Irish US Mid Am event.

The pair overcame many of the world's top amateur golfers to make the final at Erin Hills Golf Club in Wisconsin. They are the first male Irish players to reach a USGA final.

The pair shared travel and accommodation at the matchplay event, with McClean eventually taking the match 3&1 over 36 holes, the second 18 delayed by heavy rains. 

“Sort of probably hasn’t sunk in just yet. It’s been a very long week, but I’m sure once we sort of sit down this evening, it’ll sort of sink in a wee bit more, but yeah, it’s unbelievable really," McClean said.

“Me and Hugh have played a lot of golf this year. He’s beaten me twice. This is the first time I’ve beaten him. It was hard not to think that it was going to be three in a row that I was going to get beat. We know each other pretty well; as I said, we’re staying with each other for the past two weeks that we’ve been here.

“It’s been fun. It’s probably in a way who I wanted to play in the final, but at the same time it’s not the person you want to lose in the final, as well."

Both finalists gain exemptions into the 2023 US Amateur at Cherry Hills Country Club in Colorado. While McClean earns an exemption into the 2023 US Open at The Los Angeles Country Club and a likely invitation to next April’s Masters Tournament, as well as a 10-year US Mid-Amateur exemption.

McClean added: “I’ll probably have to practice quite a bit over the next six months to have a good sort of show of myself there. But yeah, even to be sort of mentioned in the same field as those guys is a bit surreal really."

Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

