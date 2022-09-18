Robert MacIntyre beats Matt Fitzpatrick in play-off to win Italian Open

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre defeated US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick in a play-off to win his second DP World Tour title in the DS Automobiles Italian Open
Robert MacIntyre beats Matt Fitzpatrick in play-off to win Italian Open

SECOND WIN: Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre beat Matt Fitzpatrick in a play-off to win the Italian Open. Pic: Richard Sellers/PA

Sun, 18 Sep, 2022 - 17:55
Phil Casey

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre defeated US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick in a play-off to win his second DP World Tour title in the DS Automobiles Italian Open.

MacIntyre birdied the first extra hole at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, the venue for next year’s Ryder Cup, after he and Fitzpatrick had finished tied on 14 under par, a shot ahead of France’s Victor Perez.

Pre-tournament favourite Rory McIlroy, who was within a shot of the lead until hitting his tee shot on the 16th into the water, finished fourth on 12 under.

“This means everything,” MacIntyre told Sky Sports. “I was down and out two or three months ago.

“I didn’t know what I was doing, didn’t know where to go, but we spoke to the right people, started working with (coach) Simon Shanks and I’ve hit two of the perfect golf shots into the last there. There’s so much hard work gone into this.

“I hit a terrible shot on 15 which I thought was backs against the wall but we dug in. I’ve got a dogged attitude, never give up. I get punched but I punch back. The birdies coming in were massive and thankfully I got one there in the play-off.”

Speaking about next year’s Ryder Cup after winning the second qualifying event, the left-hander added: “It’s my main goal, it’s my only goal for the next year. I’ve done it on the golf course.

“At the start of the week I didn’t think this week was going to be the one with the style of golf course, the way it was playing, but we worked on a few things on Tuesday and Wednesday and I felt so in control of my golf ball this week.”

MacIntyre began the final round three shots off Fitzpatrick’s lead, but stormed to the top of the leaderboard with six birdies in a front nine of 29.

A bogey on the 10th briefly halted MacIntyre’s charge, but he birdied the 12th and 13th and at that point was three clear of Fitzpatrick, who had followed 10 straight pars with a birdie on the 11th.

However, Fitzpatrick then came agonisingly close to an albatross on the par-five 12th as his approach from 212 yards hit the centre of the pin and left him just three feet for eagle, while MacIntyre was dropping a shot on the 14th.

MacIntyre also bogeyed the 15th but birdied the 16th and 18th to set the clubhouse target, with Fitzpatrick also making a birdie on the final hole to force the play-off after dropping a shot on the 17th.

More in this section

2022 PGA Cup - Day 1 Russell backs GB&I to bounce back in PGA Cup
DS Automobiles Italian Open 2022 - Day Two Rory McIlroy picks up the pace to claim Italian Open lead
AIG Cups and Shields All Ireland Finals 2022 (Knightsbrook) East Cork aiming for double national success
RomePlace: InternationalPlace: UKPlace: Scotland
<p>STRIDE FOR STRIDE: Matt Fitzpatrick and Rory McIlroy on the 11th hole on Day Three of the DS Automobiles Italian Open. </p>

Matt Fitzpatrick holds narrow lead ahead of final round at Italian Open

READ NOW

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.238 s