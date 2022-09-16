East Cork aiming for double national success

East Cork and Edmondstown will face off today in the AIG Intermediate cup final following their semi-final defeats of Galway Bay and Adare Manor, as play continued at Knighstbrook Hotel, Spa and Golf Resort in the AIG Cups and Shields Finals.

East Cork are searching for double success, as the club won the AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield last weekend, while Edmondstown will be looking to make up for their semifinalist result in the AIG Junior Foursomes earlier this month.