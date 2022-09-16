East Cork aiming for double national success

East Cork and Edmondstown will face off today in the AIG Intermediate cup final following their semi-final defeats of Galway Bay and Adare Manor, as play continued at Knighstbrook Hotel, Spa and Golf Resort in the AIG Cups and Shields Finals.
East Cork are searching for double success, as the club won the AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield last weekend, while Edmondstown will be looking to make up for their semifinalist result in the AIG Junior Foursomes earlier this month.
In the AIG Pierce Purcell Shield, Castlebar carded another convincing win over Lismore while Abbeyleix narrowly saw off Mayobridge in the other semi-final. The two will line out in the final at Knightsbrook from 09.30am.
The AIG Women’s Junior Cup quarterfinal also got underway yesterday with a second Castlebar team progressing to the semi-finals. The Connacht side will be joined by Royal Portrush, Tralee and Newlands in the semi-finals tomorrow.