Rory McIlroy begins Italian Open with superb 67 despite slow start

Rory McIlroy recovered from a slow start to live up to his billing as the pre-tournament favourite in the first round of the DS Automobiles Italian Open
Rory McIlroy begins Italian Open with superb 67 despite slow start

GOOD START: Rory McIlroy recovered from a slow start to shoot 67 in the first round of the Italian Open. Pic: Adam Davy/PA

Thu, 15 Sep, 2022 - 16:40
Phil Casey

Rory McIlroy recovered from a slow start to live up to his billing as the pre-tournament favourite in the first round of the DS Automobiles Italian Open.

Starting on the back nine at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, the venue for next year’s Ryder Cup, McIlroy was one over par after eight holes and threw his ball away in frustration following a bogey on the 17th.

The four-time major winner then had to hole from 18 feet to save par on the 18th and from seven feet on the first, but kick-started his round by holing out from 115 yards for an eagle on the par-four third.

Birdies at the fifth, eighth and ninth completed an inward half of 30 and an opening four-under-par 67, giving McIlroy a share of the early clubhouse lead with Malaysia’s Gavin Green and Spain’s Adri Arnaus.

Asked what he was thinking midway through his round, McIlroy told Sky Sports: “Probably that I shouldn’t have stayed up so late last night! I felt like I was still half asleep playing that front nine.

“That eagle obviously ignited something and sort of kick-started my round a little bit and I played some really good golf on the way in.

“I can’t complain, I played the more difficult nine well today and the easier nine not so well so probably evened out. I just need to tidy up a few things going into the next few days.”

McIlroy met with Europe captain Luke Donald and fellow likely Ryder Cup players for dinner and “team bonding” on Wednesday evening, with the topic of how to set up the course to favour the home side no doubt on the agenda.

“Stats-wise the American team are very good from 150 (yards) in, so they’re trying to set the golf course up that it’s a challenge to get your tee shots within that range,” McIlroy added.

“Even this year compared to last year some of the tee shots have been brought in, the rough’s been brought in on either side. You’ve got bunkers you can carry at 300, 310 (yards), but the angle that’s created is very tight and you’re hitting it into a smaller window.

“I think by forcing people to play more conservative off the tee helps the Europeans a little bit, I think that’s part of the strategy for next year.”

More in this section

Greg Norman file photo PGA Tour is ‘trying to destroy’ LIV Golf, claims Greg Norman
DS Automobiles Italian Open - Previews McIlroy says LIV rivals at Wentworth gave him ‘extra motivation’
LIV Golf Invitational Series - London - Day Two - Centurion Club NSW government ‘ready and willing’ to discuss bringing LIV golf to Australia
RomePlace: InternationalPlace: UKPlace: Scotland
BMW PGA Championship 2022 - Day Four - Wentworth Golf Club

Shane Lowry: Golf risks alienating fans with disgusting amount of money involved

READ NOW

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.287 s