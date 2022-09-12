'We keep it simple' - Shane Lowry on winning formula with coach Neil Manchip

Shane Lowry may have been reaffirming his anti-LIV credentials when he described his impressive BMW PGA Championship victory as a "win for the good guys" but the comment could equally have applied to those closest to him in his quest for success.

As Lowry sat in the recorders hut at Wentworth on Sunday evening as Rory McIlroy sent the eagle putt on 18 towards the hole, the fear was that all the great work of his bogey-free week and a final-round 65 on the West Course could come to nought. Had McIlroy's ball dropped as it seemed destined to for most of the 23 feet between putter and pin, the recently minted three-time FedEx Cup champion would have forced a play-off with his compatriot, friend and title rival. Instead, the ball drifted wide, only by millimetres but enough for Lowry to claim his first victory since the 2019 Open Championship at Portrush.

The relief and joy in the room was palpable as Lowry rose from his seat and turned immediately to embrace caddie Bo Martin and coach Neil Manchip.

At Portrush, amid the raucous celebrations shared by what seemed like the entire Irish golfing community on the North Antrim coast, the spotlight had been very much shared with Martin, the new man on his bag who had effected an instant impact on his employer.

On Sunday at DP World Tour headquarters, it was Manchip's turn to take the plaudits. Golf Ireland’s high performance director is not the type of person to put himself front and centre and though Lowry has not been shy about championing his coach in the past the weekend's victory was as good an opportunity as any to reinforce the golfer's belief that he is a constant force for good in his game.

"I have known Neil for over 18 years," Lowry said. "It's been a long kind of relationship. We're very close and it's much more of a golf or business working relationship. We are very friendly. He probably knows more about me than anybody else. Any time I'm struggling, he knows what I'm doing to get me back.

"I feel like out on tour, it's easy to get distracted by coaches and everything, what everyone else is doing. I feel like if you're good enough to get on tour and you own yourself... and commit to that, I feel you'll get further than chopping and changing from coach to coach trying to get better.

"I feel like, I always say, you very rarely see players under-coached. You see a lot of players being over-coached. Yeah, we keep it simple and have our own way to do it."

Sometimes Manchip serves Lowry best as a sounding board, just as he did on Sunday morning as the Clara golfer reflected on his BMW PGA near misses.

Where Wentworth is concerned, it has taken the pair a while to figure out. With nine top-20 finishes in the Tour's flagship tournament it is clearly a course that has suited Lowry, but he determined that patience was the key to finally getting the job done and return to the winner's circle for the first time in three years.

"I think definitely been telling myself this year I need to be patient, and look, COVID year 2020 was a bit weird, wasn't it. So you kind of mark that one off and then 2021 I thought was a pretty decent year.

"Felt like I played some good golf and didn't win but was very solid. Had some good chances to win this year on the PGA TOUR, and both times I didn't get over the line. They sting a little bit.

"I think if I didn't get over line today, maybe I do go back and start asking questions about what I need to do differently or what needs to change because yes, my golf is good but if you're not knocking off the wins and you're playing well, you might have to ask questions.

"I'm quite pleased for that; that I got over line today. But I felt like I played the final round today and maybe different than I played the other rounds this year.

"I said to Neil this morning, I just need to allow myself to play golf. I'm playing the best golf of my life. I just need to allow myself to hit the shots and go for the shots I want to go for, less being tentative, just go for it and grab the bull by the horns and go win the tournament, as opposed to waiting for it to happen to you."