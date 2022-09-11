A matter of inches: Lowry edges McIlroy in dramatic BMW Championship finale at Wentworth

It all came down to a pair of Irish golfing heavyweights and a matter of inches as Shane Lowry ended a three-year streak without a Tour win to claim the BMW Championship at Wentworth on Sunday.

The Offaly man shot a final round 65 which was good enough to hold off a surging McIlroy, who came up an inch short with an eagle putt on 18 that would have forced a play off with his compatriot.

McIlroy finished joint second on -16 with Jon Rahm, once behind Lowry, who was entering the winners' enclosure for the first time since his Open Championship success. Both Irish men agreed on Lowry's form this season, despite not getting over the line, with McIlroy suggesting that the Esker Hills man is "playing the best golf of his career."

Lowry kicked off with an eagle three on the fourth and had five more birdies as he chased Jon Rahm's 62 which set a -16 target in the Wentworth clubhouse.

An emotional Lowry admitted afterwards that the victory was all the sweeter for the sake of the DP Tour amid the ongoing rancour about the breakaway LIV Golf Tour.

"This was one for the good guys," Lowry said.

"It’s been a good year, but I felt I’ve been close a few times, I only have a few tournaments left this season, I really wanted to win one, this one was right at the top of the list.

“I really love it here, I contended in the past. The bad shots I hit over the years in contention actually started to creep into my head, it’s amazing what this game does. I’m so happy. I can’t put it into words how much I love this tour, how much I love this tournament. I’m the happiest man in the world right now.”

Even in defeat, McIlroy said he was leaving Wentworth really happy with his form and his performance. And he paid a tribute to his close friend.

"Shane and I have become incredibly close after the last few years. Shane was putting together a sneakily good year without a win. I feel he’s playing the most consistent golf of his career. I think he’s improving as a player, he’s becoming a more well-rounded player. I see it at home, I see it when he plays out. He deserves it, he’s been knocking on the door. I think we’re both sticking around tonight, so maybe we’ll grab a couple of drinks!”