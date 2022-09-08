All-Ulster final in AIG Minor Cup final

Greenacres and Rockmount golf clubs will contest the AIG Minor Cup final on Friday at PGA National Slieve Russell.

Amanda Pollock, Rosie Watters, and Vicky Kell were again the point scorers for Greenacres in their win over Ardee. The trio are sure to be crucial players if the club is to become All-Ireland champions tomorrow.

Patricia McDonnell and Karen Gowdy secured the first two points for Rockmount in their tie with Cill Dara, before Sue McDonagh added a third on the final green, in the final match.

The all-Ulster affair will tee off at 9.30am before the AIG Challenge Cup quarter-finals begin from 10.15am.

Meanwhile, in the AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield, the semi-finalists were decided with East Cork, Clontarf, Killymoon and Coollattin progressing to the semi-finals to be held from 8am on Friday.