All-Ulster final in AIG Minor Cup final

East Cork lone Munster club in Jimmy Bruen semi-finals at Slieve Russell
Scott Coyle Garde (East Cork) on the 6th green in the AIG Mens Jimmy Bruen Shield All Ireland Quarter-Finals at Slieve Russell Golf Club, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan,. Picture: Thos Caffrey/Golffile 

Thu, 08 Sep, 2022 - 18:24
AIG Cups and Shields

Greenacres and Rockmount golf clubs will contest the AIG Minor Cup final on Friday at PGA National Slieve Russell.

Amanda Pollock, Rosie Watters, and Vicky Kell were again the point scorers for Greenacres in their win over Ardee. The trio are sure to be crucial players if the club is to become All-Ireland champions tomorrow.

Patricia McDonnell and Karen Gowdy secured the first two points for Rockmount in their tie with Cill Dara, before Sue McDonagh added a third on the final green, in the final match.

The all-Ulster affair will tee off at 9.30am before the AIG Challenge Cup quarter-finals begin from 10.15am.

Meanwhile, in the AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield, the semi-finalists were decided with East Cork, Clontarf, Killymoon and Coollattin progressing to the semi-finals to be held from 8am on Friday.

RESULTS:

AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield Quarter-Finals 

East Cork 3.5 – 1.5 Fortwilliam (East Cork names first): Bryan O’Byrne & Conor Meany lost to Stephen Benson & Cormac Gillespe 1 hole, Eric Cunningham & Daniel Coffey halved with Eamonn O’Kane & Patrick McGurnaghan, Scott Coyle Garde & Shane Connor beat Aidan Hawkins & Brian McLaughlin 3&2, Christopher Cocking & High Mulcahy beat Jack Moffett & Rory McLarnon 5&4, Sean Harrigan & Stephen O’Brien beat Brendan Lundy & Martin Kelly 4&3 

 Clontarf 3 – 2 Ballinrobe (Clontarf names first): Conor Joseph O’Brien & Patrick Dunne lost to Niall Staunton & Ray Darcy 3&2, Matt O’Donnell & Sean Kellett lost to Sean Quirke & Aled Roberts 3&2, Dara O’Brien & Michael Kellett beat Michael McManamon & Alan Jennings 2&1, Philip Duffy & Rowan Considine beat Daniel Merrigan & Tony O’Toole 5&4, Derek D’Arcy & John Stone beat Christopher Mellett & James Connolly 3&2 

 Ballykisteen 0.5 – Killymoon 4.5 (Ballykisteen names first): Ben Downey & PJ Carey lost to Ronan Fowley & Conor McElhone 2&1, John Hoare & Colm Riordan lost to Matthew Kempton & Adrian McKenna 7&5, gavin Downey & Darragh Hanley lost to Mark Meenan & Ian Hughes 7&5, Declan O’Leary & Michael Fitzgerald lost to Ian Hutchinson & Rory Duffin 6&4, Darren Dunlea & Dara Heffernan halved with Ryan Murphy & Paul McElhone 

 Coollattin 3.5 – 1.5 Wexford (Coolattin names first): Michael Lennon & Padraig Doyle lost to Adrian Doran & Billy Doran 2&1, Tony Egan & Dermot Nolan beat Michael Doyle & Christy O’Gorman 2&1, Cormac Redmond & Padd Myers beat Jason Murphy & Thomas McRory 2&1, Timmy Collins & Emmet Wardell beat Paul Hnes & Jack Faragher 2&1, Edward Kennedy & Padraig Doran halved with Mark Kehoe & Donal O’Connor 

AIG Minor Cup Semi-Final 

Greenacres 3 – 2 Ardee (Greenacres names first): Amanda Pollock beat Eileen Penrose 1 hole, Julie Thompson lost to Patricia Smyth 4&2, Astrid Graham lost to Bernie Breen 7&6, Rosie Watters beat Angela Hand 1 hole, Vicky Kell beat Helen Reilly 4&2 

Rockmount 3 – 2 Cill Dara (Rockmount names first): Patricia McDonnell beat Lori Solan 3&2, Moyra Evans lost to Majella Howard 5&3, Karen Gowdy beat Esther Loakman 4&3, Alywn Higham lost to Maria Scully 1 hole, Sue McDonagh beat Tracey Gallagher 1 hole

