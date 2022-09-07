Lowry on LIV rebels: 'There are certain guys I can't stand being here, to be honest'

Lowry, in a similar fashion to fellow Irishman Rory McIlroy is far from pleased with the involvement of the rebels
NOT PLEASED: Shane Lowry. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Wed, 07 Sep, 2022 - 19:42
Shane Donovan

Shane Lowry, like many others, has not held back his thoughts on the LIV breakaway golfers.

Lowry, in a similar fashion to fellow Irishman Rory McIlroy is far from pleased with the involvement of the rebels, noting that he "can't stand" the fact that some are taking part in the BMW Championship event at Wentworth this week.

"This is a big talking point in the world of golf and here this week," the Offaly native told Sky Sports. 

"I personally can't say I am 100 percent okay with everyone being here, but some of the guys I kind of don't mind being here, given what they have done for the tour over the years.

"But there are certain guys I can't stand being here, to be honest, and I don't like it that they are here. To be honest, the one thing that has annoyed me over the last few months is how disruptive they are all trying to be.

"I get they are here to get world ranking points, but in a way, I think they are here for that and to be disruptive. I don't think they are here for anything else.

"Obviously, they are here for world ranking points somewhat, but a little bit is to be disruptive as well, and I just don't like it. It's the BMW Championship and BMW have been so good to us in golf over the years.

"It's all we are talking about and I think we should be standing here talking about how great Wentworth is and how big the tournament is and not talking about these guys that shouldn't be here and don't deserve to be here."

Lowry did say he will draw on his obvious friendliness and will be civil when he meets certain members of the LIV contingent.

"Anybody who knows me knows I don't like confrontation or any of that stuff, so I will say hello and I will do my thing.

"The lads, I have known them for years and some of them have become quite good friends over the last few years.

"But I haven't seen them in a long time and don't hang out with them anymore and won't be going to dinner. But that is because we haven't seen each other.

"There are certain lads I would shake hands with and certain lads I wouldn't."

No mincing of words there, but he's not the first to do so.

