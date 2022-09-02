Douglas prove too strong for Royal Portrush

The second day at the AIG Cups and Shields finals series at Tramore Golf Club saw the quarter-finals of the AIG Women’s Senior Cup and the semi-finals of both the AIG Barton Shield and AIG Junior Foursomes take place.
First to tee off was the AIG Women’s Senior Cup matches which confirmed that Douglas, Roscommon, Lahinch, and Dun Laoghaire will face-off in tomorrow’s semi-finals.
In the AIG Barton Shield, AIG Irish Close Champion Quentin Carew, and his team from Castleknock continued their run of form to overcome Cork, while Castle Golf Club’s Alex Gleeson, Jack Walsh and Ross and Peter McKeever saw off the challenge from Donaghadee.
Finally, Bearna will play Tralee tomorrow for the AIG Junior Foursomes title with Laura Rafferty and Ella Moynihan securing the crucial deciding point for Tralee on the 21st.
The AIG Men’s Senior Cup quarter-finals will also begin tomorrow from 9am.
Dun Laoghaire 3–2 Wexford (Dun Laoghaire names first): Fionnuala Halpin lost to Aisling O’Leary 3&1, Cliodhna McCarthy lost to Ruth Kennedy 4&3, Jenny Sykes beat Rachel O’Connor 2&1, Ruth Dillon beat Leonie Furlong 4&3, Helen McGoohan beat Sheila Richardson 2&1
AIG Barton Shield Semi-Finals: Cork lost to Castleknock by 5 holes (Cork names first): Ian O’Rourke & Brian Kelleher lost to Paul Coughlan & Quentin Carew by 4 holes, Gary O’Flaherty & Morgan Cain lost to Ruairi Kennelly & Ian O’Connell by 1 hole Donaghadee lost to Castle by 4 holes (Donaghadee names first): Wayne McCully & Neill Boyd lost to Alex Gleeson & Ross McKeever by 3 holes, Garth J Boyd & Andrew Clegg lost to Peter McKeever & Jack Walsh by 1 hole
AIG Junior Foursomes Semi-Finals: Cahir Park 0.5–2.5 Bearna (Cahir names first): Caitlin Fitzgerald & Susie Burke halved with Nuala Timoney & Bridie McNamara, Joanne Quaid & Susan Carey lost to Caroline Codyre & Breda Davies 4&3, Caroline Maher & Kathleen Alton lost to Michelle Keenan & Siobhan Smyth 4&3 Tralee 2–1 Edmondstown (Tralee names first): Maria O’Connor & Lucy Grattan beat Aisling O’Hara & Shirley O’Donoghue 3&2, Laura Rafferty & Ella Moynihan beat Barbara Maher & Nuala Swaine 21st, Goretti O’Connor & Brid Halloran lost to Bernie Beirne & Caitraona NaChochlain 5&4