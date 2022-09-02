Douglas prove too strong for Royal Portrush

AIG Cups and Shields

The second day at the AIG Cups and Shields finals series at Tramore Golf Club saw the quarter-finals of the AIG Women’s Senior Cup and the semi-finals of both the AIG Barton Shield and AIG Junior Foursomes take place.

First to tee off was the AIG Women’s Senior Cup matches which confirmed that Douglas, Roscommon, Lahinch, and Dun Laoghaire will face-off in tomorrow’s semi-finals.

In the AIG Barton Shield, AIG Irish Close Champion Quentin Carew, and his team from Castleknock continued their run of form to overcome Cork, while Castle Golf Club’s Alex Gleeson, Jack Walsh and Ross and Peter McKeever saw off the challenge from Donaghadee.

Finally, Bearna will play Tralee tomorrow for the AIG Junior Foursomes title with Laura Rafferty and Ella Moynihan securing the crucial deciding point for Tralee on the 21st.

The AIG Men’s Senior Cup quarter-finals will also begin tomorrow from 9am.

RESULTS

AIG Women’s Senior Cup Quarter-Finals Douglas 4–1 Royal Portrush (Douglas names first): Clodagh Coughlan beat Judithe Allen 19th, Karen O’Neill beat Lucy Simpson 5&3, Aoife Ni Thuama halved with Hannah Lee-McNamara, Jemma Barry beat Naoimh Quigg 5&3, Jessica Kavanagh halved with Kayleigh Mulholland Laytown & Bettystown 2–3 Roscommon (Laytown & Bettystown names first): Eleanor Metcalfe lost to Olivia Costello 4&3, Rachel Taylor beat Sinead Benetti 2&1, Phil O’Gorman beat Ruth Lennon 3&2, Barbara Cooney lost to Blaithin O’Brien 2 holes, Aimee Wickham lost to Paula Quinn 5&4 Lahinch 3.5–1.5 Royal County Down Ladies (Lahinch names first): Aideen Walsh lost to Rebekah Gardner 5&4, Sarah Cunningham beat Katie Poots 2 holes, Niamh O’Dwyer beat Molly O’Hara 3&2, Olivia Lucas beat Anita McCaw 3&2, Jenny Hennessy halved with Emma Dickson. Dun Laoghaire 3–2 Wexford (Dun Laoghaire names first): Fionnuala Halpin lost to Aisling O’Leary 3&1, Cliodhna McCarthy lost to Ruth Kennedy 4&3, Jenny Sykes beat Rachel O’Connor 2&1, Ruth Dillon beat Leonie Furlong 4&3, Helen McGoohan beat Sheila Richardson 2&1

AIG Barton Shield Semi-Finals: Cork lost to Castleknock by 5 holes (Cork names first): Ian O’Rourke & Brian Kelleher lost to Paul Coughlan & Quentin Carew by 4 holes, Gary O’Flaherty & Morgan Cain lost to Ruairi Kennelly & Ian O’Connell by 1 hole Donaghadee lost to Castle by 4 holes (Donaghadee names first): Wayne McCully & Neill Boyd lost to Alex Gleeson & Ross McKeever by 3 holes, Garth J Boyd & Andrew Clegg lost to Peter McKeever & Jack Walsh by 1 hole

AIG Junior Foursomes Semi-Finals: Cahir Park 0.5–2.5 Bearna (Cahir names first): Caitlin Fitzgerald & Susie Burke halved with Nuala Timoney & Bridie McNamara, Joanne Quaid & Susan Carey lost to Caroline Codyre & Breda Davies 4&3, Caroline Maher & Kathleen Alton lost to Michelle Keenan & Siobhan Smyth 4&3 Tralee 2–1 Edmondstown (Tralee names first): Maria O’Connor & Lucy Grattan beat Aisling O’Hara & Shirley O’Donoghue 3&2, Laura Rafferty & Ella Moynihan beat Barbara Maher & Nuala Swaine 21st, Goretti O’Connor & Brid Halloran lost to Bernie Beirne & Caitraona NaChochlain 5&4