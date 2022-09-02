Leona Maguire off to a flier on happy return to Ohio

The Cavan woman tore it up in her first round in Toledo. 
Leona Maguire off to a flier on happy return to Ohio

DANA INTERNATIONAL: Leona Maguire is right in the mix at the Dana Open.

Fri, 02 Sep, 2022 - 10:23
Cian Locke

Ireland's Leona Maguire started as she means to go on at the Dana Open in Ohio, carding a five-under-par opening round.

The Cavan native is one shot off the lead at Highland Meadows Golf Club with Carlota Ciganda, Hye-Jin Choi and Ruoning Yin ahead after first-round 65s.

Stephanie Meadow, meanwhile, is level-par after her first round which was blotted by three bogeys.

The tournament marks a return to Toledo where Maguire broke out at last year’s Solheim Cup. 

“It's always nice to come back to somewhere that you know you have good memories," she said. "I've signed a few Solheim pin flags and balls this week, which is nice." 

“Played really solid," she continued. "Gave myself lots of chances and had a nice birdie on 13 to sort of get it going and then 18 to make the turn. Kind of built on that momentum then and had a couple in a row, on 3, 4, and putted nicely. Gave myself lots of chances. Any time you go bogey-free, it's a bit nicer of a day.”

More in this section

The Open 2022 - Day Four - St Andrews ‘Not fair’: Cameron Smith bemoans lack of ranking points for LIV series golfers
Cameron Smith File Photo Open winner Cameron Smith admits LIV Golf switch was ‘offer I couldn’t ignore’
JP McManus Pro-Am - Day 2 LIV Golf rebels handed February date for decision over DP World Tour future
<p>Gary O’Flaherty (Cork), Kaeden Anderson (Galgorm Castle), Morgan Cian (Cork) and Steven Penney (Galgorm Castle) on the 16th during the AIG Men’s Barton Shield quarter final during the AIG Cups and Shields All Ireland Finals at Tramore yesterday. Picture: Thos Caffrey/Golffile </p>

Cork advance but Tralee bow out in Barton Shield

READ NOW

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up