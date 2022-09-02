Leona Maguire off to a flier on happy return to Ohio

Ireland's Leona Maguire started as she means to go on at the Dana Open in Ohio, carding a five-under-par opening round.
The Cavan native is one shot off the lead at Highland Meadows Golf Club with Carlota Ciganda, Hye-Jin Choi and Ruoning Yin ahead after first-round 65s.
Stephanie Meadow, meanwhile, is level-par after her first round which was blotted by three bogeys.
The tournament marks a return to Toledo where Maguire broke out at last year’s Solheim Cup.
“It's always nice to come back to somewhere that you know you have good memories," she said. "I've signed a few Solheim pin flags and balls this week, which is nice."
“Played really solid," she continued. "Gave myself lots of chances and had a nice birdie on 13 to sort of get it going and then 18 to make the turn. Kind of built on that momentum then and had a couple in a row, on 3, 4, and putted nicely. Gave myself lots of chances. Any time you go bogey-free, it's a bit nicer of a day.”