Cork advance but Tralee bow out in Barton Shield

There was mixed fortunes for Tralee on the first day of the AIG Cups and Shields Finals at Tramore Golf Club.
Tralee advanced to the semi-final in the Junior Foursomes, but lost out narrowly in the Barton Shield.
Cork, Donaghadee, Castleknock and Castle will all progress to the AIG Barton Shield semi-finals on Friday having successfully negotiated their ties today.
In the AIG Junior Foursomes quarterfinals, Cahir Park, Tralee, Bearna and Edmondstown will continue their all-Ireland bid as they overcame their opponents.
The AIG Barton Shield semi-finals begin at 11.50am on Friday with the AIG Junior Foursomes matches starting at 12.30pm.
Friday will also see the beginning of the AIG Women’s Senior Cup matches with the quarter finals teeing off from 9am.