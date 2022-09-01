Cork advance but Tralee bow out in Barton Shield

Tralee win quarter-final tie in Junior Foursomes as Cahir Park also progress
Cork advance but Tralee bow out in Barton Shield

Gary O’Flaherty (Cork), Kaeden Anderson (Galgorm Castle), Morgan Cian (Cork) and Steven Penney (Galgorm Castle) on the 16th during the AIG Men’s Barton Shield quarter final during the AIG Cups and Shields All Ireland Finals at Tramore yesterday. Picture: Thos Caffrey/Golffile 

Thu, 01 Sep, 2022 - 20:10

There was mixed fortunes for Tralee on the first day of the AIG Cups and Shields Finals at Tramore Golf Club.

Tralee advanced to the semi-final in the Junior Foursomes, but lost out narrowly in the Barton Shield.

Cork, Donaghadee, Castleknock and Castle will all progress to the AIG Barton Shield semi-finals on Friday having successfully negotiated their ties today.

In the AIG Junior Foursomes quarterfinals, Cahir Park, Tralee, Bearna and Edmondstown will continue their all-Ireland bid as they overcame their opponents.

The AIG Barton Shield semi-finals begin at 11.50am on Friday with the AIG Junior Foursomes matches starting at 12.30pm.

Friday will also see the beginning of the AIG Women’s Senior Cup matches with the quarter finals teeing off from 9am.

RESULTS:

AIG Barton Shield Quarter-Finals Cork beat Galgorm Castle by 4 holes (Cork names first): Ian O’Rourke & Brian Kelleher lost to Jordan Hood & Michael Reid 1 hole, Gary O’Flaherty & Morgan Cain beat Steven Penney & Kaeden Anderson by 5 holes Tralee lost to Donaghadee by 2 holes; (Tralee names first): Joseph O’Neill & Anton O’Callaghan halved with Neill Boyd & Wayne McCully, Darren O’Sullivan & Mark Gazi lost to Garth Boyd & Andrew Clegg 2 holes; Castleknock beat Roscommon by 1 hole (Castleknock names first): Quentin Carew & Paul Coughlan beat Allan Hill & David Hill by 3 holes, Ruairi Kennelly & Ian O’Connell lost to Simon Walker & Enda Daly by 3 holes (Castleknock win on 19th); Castle beat Rosslare by 3 holes (Castle names first): Alex Gleeson & Ross McKeever beat Ian Lynch & Tony O’Leary by 4 holes, Jack Walsh & Peter McKeever lost to Gary Collins & Mark Mullen by 1 hole; AIG Junior Foursomes Quarter-Finals: Cahir Park 2.5 – 0.5 Dunmurry (Cahir Park names first): Caitlin Fitzgerald & Susie Burke beat Fionnuala McGrady & Eithne McIlroy 3&2, Joanne Quaid & Susan Carey beat Janice McKee & Ethel McNeill 4&3, Caroline Maher & Kathleen Alton halved with Elaine McConnell & Moira Quail; Tralee 2 – 1 Killymoon (Tralee names first): Maria O’Connor & Lucy Grattan beat Diane McIvor & Oonagh McCoy 3&1, Ella Moynihan & Laura Rafferty lost to Kathryn Kerr & Avril Marshall 4&2, Goretti O’Connor & Brid Halloran beat Anne MacMahon & Orla Lenny 5&3; Malahide 0.5 – 2.5 Bearna (Malahide names first): Louise Lynch & Carol Hickey lost to Ailis McDermott & Tara Cunningham 19th, Orla McMahon & Dara McMahon halved with Nuala Timoney & Bridie McNamara, Irene Magee & Yvonne Murray lost to Michelle Keenan & Siobhan Smyth 3&2; Edmondstown 2.5 – 0.5 Rathdowney (Edmondstown names first): Aisling O’Hara & Shirley O’Donoghue halved with Kathleen Maher & Mary Molloy, Barbara Maher & Nuala Swaine beat Noeline Delahunty & Stephanie Phelan 2 holes, Bernie Beirne & Caitraona NaChochlain beat Theresa Delahunty & Lily Graydon 4&2

