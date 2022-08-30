Open champion Cameron Smith joins LIV Golf Series

Open champion Cameron Smith has become the latest high profile addition to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series. The Australian won the Open at St Andrew's in July
LIV BOUND: Australia's Cameron Smith with The Claret Jug. It has been confirmed that Smith is to join the breakaway LIV Golf Series

Tue, 30 Aug, 2022 - 14:21
TJ Galvin

Open champion Cameron Smith has become the latest high profile addition to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series. The Australian won the Open at St Andrew's in July amid swirling rumours he was set to join the breakaway group.

The World number two is the highest ranking player to join the Greg Norman fronted series.

Smith was one of six new additions for the latest event due to take place in Boston this week.

He will be joined by Joaquin Niemann, Marc Leishman, Anirban Lahiri, Harold Varner III and Cameron Tringale.

The new additions mean LIV Golf now has six of the top 30 players on the Official World Golf Ranking.

When asked about his reported interest in LIV Golf after his Open Championship victory, Smith said, “I don’t know, mate. My team around me worries about all that stuff. I’m here to win golf tournaments.” 

Niemann told Golf.com at the US Open that he wanted to play against the best players in the world.

“They’re still here and as long as they’re here, I’m not going anywhere. No chance,” he said in June. “If I was 40? Maybe it would be different.” 

When Varner won the PIF Saudi International on the Asian Tour earlier this year, rumors began to swirl that he may leave the PGA Tour. He sat down with commissioner Jay Monahan in March and went on to say, “I’ve always supported the PGA Tour when they needed me, and I want to be there.” 

Since turning professional in 2009, Tringale holds the dubious distinction as the man to win the most money without ever winning a PGA Tour event. Lahiri has also never won on the PGA Tour, but won twice on the European Tour in a matter of three weeks in February 2015 at the Malaysian Open and Indian Open.

