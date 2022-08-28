'What a week, what a day!' - Rory McIlroy makes FedEx Cup history

There’s a famous scene in “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” when John Cleese’s Sir Lancelot storms a castle.

Two gate guards eye him unconcerned as the lone knight runs from the distant woods but never seems to make up any ground. Suddenly Lancelot is on top of them, running his sword through a guard’s gut.

The scene resembled Rory McIlroy’s four-day charge for a dramatic come-from-behind win in the Tour Championship at East Lake, when after three days of falling and surging but gaining no ground he erased a six-shot deficit Sunday with a 66 to defeat Scottie Scheffler and become the first player to win the FedEx Cup three times.

McIlroy’s 21-under total was one better than Scheffler and Sungjae Im.

“What a week, what a day,” said McIlroy as he stood in the bright Georgia sun holding the PGA Tour’s season-ending trophy for the third time. “I feel like Scottie deserves at least half of this today. He has had an unbelievable season. I feel sort of bad that I pipped him to the post. He’s a hell of a competitor and an even better guy. It was an honor and a privilege to battle with him today and I’m sure we’ll have many more.

“I told him we’re one-all in Georgia this year – he got the Masters and I got this.”

Scheffler was a little shell-shocked by his struggles to a closing 73 after shooting nothing worse than 66 all week.

“I put myself in position to win this tournament when I wasn't playing my best today, and so I'm proud of how I fought,” Scheffler said. “For whatever reason my swing wasn't where it had been the first few days this week.”

It never looked like McIlroy had a chance all week. Already starting the tournament six shots back of Scheffler, McIlroy lost more ground with a triple bogey-bogey start on his first two holes Thursday before chipping back to finish the day eight behind. Late in the second round he was 11 shots back before leaving the course down nine. Concluding the weather-delayed third round Sunday morning with two birdies, he still stood the same six shots back that he started the week with only 18 to play in the afternoon.

Suddenly in a span of seven holes, McIlroy was 3-under and Scheffler 3-over and they were locked in a heated chase for the $18 million FedEx Cup.

“I didn’t really give myself much of a chance teeing off today,” McIlroy said. “I thought six behind was gonna be really tough to make up. But my good play and Scottie’s not-so-great play, it was a ballgame going into the back nine.” After both players made bogey to start, McIlroy made quick work of closing the gap. By the seventh hole, he’d forged a tie with birdies at 3, 5, 6 and 7 while Scheffler stumbled to bogeys on 4 and 6. Scheffler got the lead back with a birdie on 8, but he’d already opened the door for a showdown.

McIlroy grabbed a share of the lead again at 12, draining a 6-footer for birdie after Scheffler had to made a 12-footer to save a scrambling par.

In the group ahead of them, Sungjae Im just missed an 11-footer on 13 that would have made it a three-way tie at 21-under. Im, however, stumbled with a gruesome double bogey on the long par-4 14th that dropped him three back before making birdies on 15 and 17 to renew his bid.

McIlroy suffered a bogey at 14 himself to fall a shot back, but he drained a 31-footer across the green at 15 to reclaim a share.

McIlroy and Scheffler were both making a hash of the 16th hole, but Scheffler finally surrendered his lead when he missed a 9-footer to make bogey and McIlroy nailed a 7-footer to save par to assume a one-shot lead over Scheffler and Im.

With Im settling for par on the par-5 18th, it came down to the final pair to decide the FedEx Cup. Scheffler, who’d missed another 9-footer for birdie that could have tied it up again on 17, hit his greenside bunker shot on 18 too long and over the green and failed to make birdie.

That left McIlroy only needing a par to win after overcooking his approach off the left grandstand and taking a drop in the rough. He pitched on safely to 21 feet and lagged his birdie putt to 2 inches to secure the victory with a tap-in par.

“Maybe if I could take a few shots back, I'd probably take back the drive on 16,” Scheffler said of the drive into the rough that led to his decisive bogey. “That would be the one I'd like to have back. But outside of that, I really fought hard today. Rory just played a really good round of golf. He made some key putts there at the end, and he definitely deserved to win.”

After a season and week in which McIlroy has fought to safeguard the future of the PGA Tour against the threat posed by LIV Golf, it seemed fitting he was standing there with the tour’s biggest trophy and $18 million prize. He called it “an incredibly proud moment” for himself and the PGA Tour.

“It means an awful lot,” McIlroy said. “I believe in the game of golf. I believe in this tour in particular and the players on this tour. It’s the greatest place in the world to play golf, bar none. And I’ve played all over the world. … “That was a spectacle out there today. Two of the best players in thew world going head-to-head for the biggest prize on the PGA Tour and I hope everyone at home enjoyed that.”