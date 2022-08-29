Why McIlroy's 2022 has been bigger than majors and money

How do you define a season?

Is Rory McIlroy’s 2022 (so far) a disappointment because he failed to capitalise on so many chances to win a major championship and came up short in the season-long FedEx Cup chase?

Or is Rory McIlroy’s year heroic because he stepped up as a leader to help safeguard the future of PGA Tour?

Golfers tend to define themselves by the titles they win and the trophies they etch their names on, and certainly not fulfilling opportunities to complete his career slam at the Masters, catch icons Seve Ballesteros and Nick Faldo as the most decorated European major champion with missed opps at the PGA and US Open or join the list of St. Andrews champions at the 150th Open will make him look back at the events of the season with pangs of regret.

But what McIlroy has represented as a leading voice and leader in golf’s civil war against the threat of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf puts him in a rare category with a select few historic figures in golf.

Once his career is finished one day, what McIlroy did in 2022 may stand above whatever the count reaches in tournament wins, major titles and FedEx Cups.

When McIlroy said early in 2021 that he had no intention of joining any rival tour because he wanted to be “on the right side of history,” he immediately became the biggest figure on the front line of golf’s existential crisis that threatens to tear the professional game apart. His consistent strength on that front has made him the most important leader in the effort to keep players from defecting for lucrative guaranteed contracts on the LIV Golf Series of no-cut, 54-hole exhibitions.

McIlroy may defer the “alpha” role to Tiger Woods in recent meetings in Ireland and Wilmington, Delaware, that sent a top-player endorsed proposal to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan for fast-tracked approval of seismic changes to the immediate tour schedule in 2023, but it’s McIlroy who has stepped up to the microphone as the voice of the initiative. Woods’ aura goes a long way to coalescing players behind the plan, but McIlroy has been the unwavering catalyst since day one of the battle.

They are peers now in every sense – even partnering to launch a new corporation that will create more golf-related entertainment contact for the media marketplace with the TGL launching in 2024.

If Tiger Woods is this generation’s Jack Nicklaus in terms of PGA Tour leadership, McIlroy has taken over the Arnold Palmer role of beloved tour father figure that once seemed Phil Mickelson’s legacy before he destroyed that with his toxic rebellion.

“I don't know if I could pinpoint a time when that happened,” McIlroy said this week after the commissioner unveiled the unprecedented commitment to bring the game’s best players together more often in the future. “I think maybe over the last two or three years it just sort of evolved into that role. I care deeply about our sport. I care about its history. I care about its legacy. I care about the integrity of the game.”

McIlroy cares so deeply about it that he put aside whatever pain and disappointment he felt in the immediate aftermath of getting raced past in the final round of the Open at the Old Course to speak directly with Cameron Smith to try to give him the details of what was coming down the tour pike he’d need to make an informed decision about signing a nine-figure deal to join LIV Golf.

That Smith will make up his own mind makes no difference. It takes a strong leader to try to look out for others’ interests despite any competitive friction.

What’s left of his efforts is a blueprint for the PGA Tour to present the best product in golf with the game’s best players committed to gathering 17 weeks a season competing in meaningful events for the game’s most significant trophies – enriching both themselves and fans who watch in the meritocracy formula that has long defined the game.

“I think if you're trying to sell a product to TV and to sponsors and to try to get as many eyeballs on professional golf as possible, you need to at least let people know what they're tuning in for,” McIlroy said of the plan he and Woods helped craft and got their peers and commissioner to approve.

“When I tune into a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, I expect to see Tom Brady throw a football. When I tune into a Formula 1 race, I expect to see Lewis Hamilton in a car. Sometimes what's happened on the PGA Tour is we all act independently and we sort of have our own schedules, and that means that we never really get together all that often.

“I think what came out of the meeting last week and what Jay just was up here announcing is the fact that we've all made a commitment to get together more often to make the product more compelling.”

This will be McIlroy’s most enduring legacy even as he chases more milestones on the golf course.

After McIlroy’s done with his endeavours over the next couple of months on the DP World Tour as it rolls toward its own conclusion in Dubai, he’ll certainly sit down and reflect on a year that has delivered only one victory in the RBC Canadian Open and a lot of near-misses on the biggest stages.

It’ll sting when he recalls the excess ground a Sunday 64 couldn’t quite make up at Augusta or the self-destructive miscues that derailed his strong position at both the PGA Championship and US Open or the inability to give himself enough chances to hang onto a Sunday lead at St. Andrews.

He’s long past the stage where finishing top-10 in all the majors means anything to him.

But he should sleep well knowing that his efforts during 2022 will resonate for generations. He might not have engraved his name on the biggest trophies this season, but McIlroy’s name will be written prominently in golf’s history books based on what he’s done this year.

Meanwhile, Thriston Lawrence defeated Matt Wallace in a play-off to win the Omega European Masters and claim his second DP World Tour title of the season.

Lawrence took a three-shot lead into the final round and was still two clear with five holes remaining after recovering from a double bogey on the fifth with birdies on the sixth, ninth and 12th.

Wallace closed the gap with his fourth birdie of the day on the 14th and found himself in a tie for the lead when Lawrence was unable to save par from a greenside bunker on the 16th.

Both men then parred the last two holes to finish tied on 18 under par, but Wallace three-putted the first extra hole - the 18th - from the back of the green to hand Lawrence the title.

"It's a privilege to be able to take this victory," Lawrence, who won the Joburg Open in November after the event was reduced to 36 holes, told Sky Sports.

"There's so much history going around this event, all the past champions, so can't wait to get my hands on that trophy.

"It's a tricky golf course. You can lose a few shots, especially around 14 and 15, par fives (where) you can make a silly mistake and another guy can make birdies.

"I was happy with my patience this week and just so pleased to be able to win."

The victory will take Lawrence from 131st in the world rankings to inside the top 100 and he added: "It's a dream come true.

"Growing up you always want to be in the top 100 in the world and to achieve it is quite emotional. It's awesome."