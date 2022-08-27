Rory McIlroy nine strokes behind leader after frustrating round

In a round reminiscent of his Sunday slog in the Open at St. Andrews, Rory McIlroy did little wrong on Friday at the Tour Championship at East Lake – but he didn’t do enough right, either.

After making only four total pars in Thursday’s first round, McIlroy struggled to make anything but pars on Friday at East Lake, which made it difficult to try to reel in front-runner Scottie Scheffler. McIlroy basically treaded water with a second consecutive 3-under 67, remaining stuck at seventh at 10-under while losing more ground on the leader in the FedEx Cup chase.

Scheffler wasn’t opening the door much for anyone to catch him, shooting a bogey-free 4-under 66 to pushed his score to 19-under. Only East Lake specialist Xander Schauffele was able to apply pressure with a late surge including a birdie-birdie-eagle finish to shoot 63 and draw within three shots of Scheffler at 17-under playing the first two rounds in 11-under.

Schauffele has twice shot the lowest 72-hole score at East Lake but never won the FedEx Cup.

Jon Rahm made a solid run with a 63 of his own on Friday to climb to 13-under, but he sits six strokes behind Scheffler.

“It's more doable, but he's playing good golf, right, and we're going to have to keep on going and play good golf, as well,” said Rahm, who came up a stroke short last year trying to chase down front-runner Patrick Cantlay.

“It's going to take a really strong weekend from me and hopefully not a strong one from Scottie. That's kind of what we're looking for.”

McIlroy, meanwhile, is nine shots behind as his hopes of winning a third FedEx Cup dwindle a little more each day. A day after starting 4-over through two holes that matched the 2019 Open at Royal Portrush for the worst tournament start of his career, McIlroy opened with five consecutive pars Friday before finally rolling in a 15-footer for birdie on the par-5 sixth hole.

He made the turn at 1-under – two shots better than the day before but far less exciting. Through 15 holes he had 14 pars before finally sticking one tight (4 feet) on No. 16 to get his second birdie of the day. He added a third birdie on the reachable par-5 18th to post an unblemished but lightly burnished 67.

For the most part McIlroy didn’t give himself many birdie chances on the front. It wasn’t until 10 and 12 that he had his first birdie looks inside 10 feet, but he missed from 7 and 9 feet respectively.

Max Homa, playing in the first twosome of the day, raced around East Lake to a tournament best 62 that pushed him into a tie for eighth at 9-under.