Cameron Young set to finish season winless but having made a big impression

Odds are that Cameron Young is not going to win the Tour Championship, capping a winless rookie season on the PGA Tour. He started Friday’s second round at East Lake nine shots behind runaway leader Scottie Scheffler, having lost ground Thursday despite shooting 67. That’s a lot of ground to cover even for a player who leads the PGA Tour with 11 rounds of 65 or better this season.

Regardless of how this week turns out for Young, the inescapable impression he’s left in his probable rookie-of-the-year campaign is that he might just be golf’s next Scheffler, a quiet killer who went from winless to world No. 1 to major champion in a span of 57 days earlier this year.

Young is the son of a PGA club professional, and what he might lack in sizzle he makes up for in fundamentally honed God-given talent. Like Scheffler was banging on the door his rookie-of-the-year season in 2020 with a fifth-place finish in the FedEx Cup, Young has done this year with seven top-three finishes including two majors.

And the 25-year-old Young does not lack self-confidence. Did he imagine himself competing for the FedEx Cup’s $18 million bonus when he embarked on his rookie season last September?

“Yeah, it was one of the goals that I set for myself was to be here,” he said at East Lake.

Young is meticulous. He wrote down a list of eight or nine goals at the start of the season – none of which included accepting offers from LIV Golf, which he’s denied reports that he’d be joining.

“I feel like it just gives you some standards for yourself for the year,” he said of his tour to-do list. “I think if I keep playing the way I am, I'll check off most of them.”

One of them was probably winning the Arnold Palmer Award given to the tour’s top rookie, which in the last five years has gone to the likes of Will Zalatoris (his college teammate at Wake Forest), Scheffler, Sungjae Im, Aaron Wise and Xander Schauffele.

“I think we have a great rookie class this year,” Young said. “I know Sahith (Theegala) is here (at East Lake); Davis (Riley) narrowly missed; Mito (Pereira) almost won a major. So I think it's been a really good year for the rookies. To come out on top of that would be great, especially given my ties to Wake Forest with Arnold Palmer also being a big part of that program.”

About the only goal Young hasn’t accomplished is winning. His ascension, however, has been steep. He finished runner-up in his second start at the Sanderson Farms Championship last October to improve his status in the first reshuffle.

“That kind of set the pace for the year,” Young said.

That fall finish in Mississippi and status bump allowed him to finish runner-up again in a heavyweight field at the Genesis Invitational that drew notice to his potential. After a disappointing pair of 77s in his Masters debut, Young has been on a relative tear. The finished third-second-third in the RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship and PGA Championship, holding a share of the lead late Sunday in the major at Southern Hills.

At the 150th Open at St. Andrews, Young vaulted to the early lead and refused to disappear, making an eagle of the 72nd hole to finish runner-up to his playing partner Cameron Smith. A week later he added his fifth runner-up finish of the season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

“I've at least been around the lead a lot this year – in the PGA Tour in a major,” Young said after coming up a stroke short of the other Cam at the Old Course. “And the more I put myself there … I think I said at the PGA one of these times I'll shoot 5-under on the back and that will be enough. And today I did. And it wasn't. So I guess one of these times I'll shoot 6 on the back on Sunday and that will be enough.”