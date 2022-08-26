'A day late and a dollar short' but Rory and the golf empire strike back 

Somewhere in the world, Phil Mickelson probably feels a little satisfaction at what his rebellion has wrought to his former tour mates. His sacrifice – if you can call being paid $200 million up front a sacrifice – has led the PGA Tour to do exactly what he wanted it to do.

Do the remaining PGA Tour players have Mickelson to thank for his “leverage?”

“As much as I probably don't want to give Phil any sort of credit at all, yeah, there were certain points that he was trying to make,” said Rory McIlroy, who is credited with being one of the co-architects of what the PGA Tour is doing next season. “But there's a way to go about them. There's a way to collaborate. You get all the top players in the world together and you get them on the same page. You then go to the tour and you suggest ideas and you work together. This was pure collaboration.

“Were some of (Phil’s) ideas, did they have merit? Of course they did. But he just didn't approach it the right way.”

The announcements made on Wednesday about elevating four more enhanced PGA Tour events next season to create 12 events on the PGA Tour with $20 million purses that cater to the top-tier players made waves.

LIV Golf released a snarky statement saying “LIV Golf is clearly the best thing that’s ever happened to help the careers of professional golfers.” LIV commissioner Greg Norman wrote on Instagram: “A day late and a dollar short.”

Lee Westwood, in a conversation with Golf Digest, claims the pending changes are “a copy of what LIV is doing.”

“There are a lot of hypocrites out there,” Westwood elaborated. “They all say LIV is ‘not competitive.’ They all point at the no-cut aspect of LIV and the short fields. Now, funnily enough, they are proposing 20 events that look a lot like LIV. Hopefully, at some point they will all choke on their words.”

What has been announced does not, in fact, look like 72-hole versions of what LIV Golf is doing with its 48-player, 54-hole, no-cut events. The eight elevated events that were already in place next season will not change at all in 2023. Of those eight, only the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and the three FedEx Cup playoff events of 70, 50 and 30 players will be no-cut affairs.

The three current invitational events – the Genesis at Riviera, Arnold Palmer at Bay Hill and Memorial at Muirfield Village – have 120-player fields and will remain that way for now.

“There will be a cut at those events in 2023,” said tour commissioner Jay Monahan, not committing to anything beyond that.

If the PGA Tour does this right – and history does not confidently portend that it will – it will not abruptly turn four additional PGA Tour events already on the schedule into exclusive limited-field no-cut affairs. Maybe it makes the October’s ZOZO Championship in Japan – which already has a 78-player field – one of next season’s enhanced opportunities. But one would hope that they don’t eliminate half the field or more in elevating the Farmers Insurance at Torrey Pines, the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow or the DP World Tour co-sanctioned Genesis Scottish Open. The tour hasn’t yet chosen which four events it will elevate as is likely going to move them around from year to year, but one hope they would make them better and not simply smaller.

We’ll see how things shake out in the next couple of months as the PGA Tour better lays out the details of its new plan that is being put together on the fly. And we’ll know by next week whether or not the new plans will prevent some expected players from making the leap to LIV Golf. The promise of larger earning opportunities isn’t likely to keep Open champion Cameron Smith from backing out of a $125 million signing he reportedly already inked with LIV in the immediate aftermath of his victory at St. Andrews.

Other rumored defectors like Joaquin Niemann of Chile may have already signed contracts with the rival league. And other potential departures in the rumor mill such as Marc Leishman, Harold Varner III, Anirban Lahiri and Cameron Tringale are unlikely to be swayed by the tour’s upward direction since they aren’t likely to hold high enough elite status to take full advantage of it.

LIV Golf has always made sense for guys like Westwood, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson and Sergio Garcia – players on the downward sides of their careers whose only sacrifice might be giving up Ryder Cup captaincies. Perhaps that changes and they get to enjoy both lucrative opportunities.

Much of what current and future PGA Tour players will benefit from with the new proposals might not have happened – and certainly not as quickly – without the threat to it that LIV Golf and its bottomless pocket of Saudi wealth imposed.

“I think certainly it's impossible to not think that that was a catalyst for continuing to want to make sure that the players that we have on the PGA Tour now stay on the PGA Tour,” said Jordan Spieth. “Would this have gone that direction this soon? Maybe not, but to say that it wouldn't have happened in general, I'm not sure.

“But I think that that certainly has been a catalyst for looking at the product as a whole and figuring out how to make it the best it can possibly be and maximize the strength of fields at the biggest events.”