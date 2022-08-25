Leona Maguire set to tee off at Women’s Irish Open

LEONA MAGUIRE is set to be confirmed on Friday for this year’s Women’s Irish Open at Dromoland Castle.

There were some fears that the Cavan golfer may not be able to play in the showpiece event due to scheduling commitments on the US LPGA Tour, where she was due to play in Arkansas the same weekend.

It’s not known if fellow Irish golfer Stephanie Meadow will also be announced today, however, her position is a little more complicated.

For Leona Maguire the opportunity to play in the first Women’s Irish Open to take place in 10 years proved too much of a draw for the 27-year-old.

After days of intense negotiations she will be announced before lunchtime Friday – barring a last minute hitch.

Negotiations between Maguire’s team – and tournament organisers continued through (Thursday) – with indications all week that both sides were close to agreement.

It’s not known how much of a role that tournament sponsors, KPMG, had in getting the agreement over the line – Leona is also sponsored by the financial services company.

By playing the Irish Open Leona would miss out on the LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at the Pinnacle Country Club – a key event in the Race to CME Globe shootout.

Points from that tournament go towards the end of season $7m LPGA shootout final event, the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club in Florida - however qualification is all-but-guaranteed for Maguire as she sits 13th out of 75 places for the final event on the tour.

The issue with Maguire playing the Irish Open is purely a scheduling one, despite the $2.3m prize purse in Arkansas versus the €400k on offer at Dromoland Castle.

While money is always a factor with golf professionals, Leona has had a strong season earning almost $1.2m so far this year, to grow her career earnings to $2.2m.

It not known if Leona’s Tokyo Olympic Games partner Meadow will also be announced today – she is currently 66th in the Race to CME Globe rankings and fighting to stay within the Top 75 positions for qualification.

Maguire’s confirmation for the Irish Open is a huge boost for Dromoland Castle and the local organisers of the competition including Clare County Council, where ticket sales have already been described as positive.

However, adding to the bill the greatest Irish female golfer of all time, and one of the country’s most successful athletes should insure near sell-out crowds for the weekend of September 22-25.

Leona did play at the JP McManus ProAm in Adare Manor, but the KMPG Women’s Irish Open will give Irish spectators a golden opportunity to see her playing her home national competition.

Maguire’s star has rocketed since last year when her heroics at the Solheim Cup a year ago led Europe to a 15-13 victory over the US at the Inverness Country Club, Toledo.