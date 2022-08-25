Black eye for PGA Tour if rumored LIV defectors win 

Season-Ending Subplots

The PGA Tour likes to say “it all comes down to this” and “every point counts” and all the branding for its FedEx Cup finale that will crown one winner and shower him with US $18 million. But this year’s conclusion at East Lake is fraught with storylines that have little to do with the outcome of the season-long points race.

1. The Champion

Okay, somebody will win and the favorite is world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who before hitting a single shot is 10-under par and gets a two-shot head start on last year’s (and last week’s) winner Patrick Cantlay. The next closest is East Lake specialist Xander Schauffele at 6-under, since Will Zalatoris had to withdraw because of herniated discs in his back. Rory McIlroy starts T5 at 4-under, so he can’t really afford to get off to a slow start or risk digging a deeper hole that could scuttle any hope of becoming the first three-time FedEx Cup champion. Since the tour began using “starting strokes” in 2019, only McIlroy has rallied to overtake the staked leader by coming from five back in 2019.

2. Looming LIV

Tied with McIlroy at 4-under is the man who clipped him for the claret jug at St. Andrews, Cameron Smith. The mulleted Aussie and short-game savant has done a rather poor job of tamping down reliable rumors that he’s signed a nine-figure contract to join LIV Golf in the coming weeks, perhaps as soon as next week in Boston or later after leading the International team in the Presidents Cup. It would be a black eye for the PGA Tour if Smith or another rumored LIV defector (Hideki Matsuyama … Joaquin Niemann … Viktor Hovland … Cameron Young … the rumors change every day?) were to wave goodbye holding the tour’s prized trophy and $18 million.

3. Tour Future

Tiger Woods flew into Delaware last week for a top-tier players only meeting to try to stave off more erosion of talent and reshape the future of the PGA Tour. Woods and McIlroy, who just teamed up to launch tech-focused TMRW Sports, are pushing for a large collection of limited-field exclusive events that would bring the top players together 12 to 16 times outside the majors a season for $20 million purses – a bit LIV-esque in its exclusivity. PGA Tour commish Jay Monahan is listening. This would completely alter the landscape of tour golf in the future, further fracturing the sport in a relative caste system of haves and have-mores. Turbulent times.