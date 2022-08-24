PGA Tour combatting LIV Series with introduction of four more 'enhanced events'

Following the advice from Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and golf’s other leading players who gathered last week in Delaware, the PGA Tour is making dramatic changes and financial upgrades to its future schedules that will guarantee the game’s best players compete against each other more often.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced in his season-ending press conference before the Tour Championship that the tour would be adding four more “enhanced events” with average purses of $20 million to the current eight already on the schedule.

The top players will be committed to compete in all 12 enhanced events as well as the Players Championship, the four major championships and at least three additional regular tour events in order to be eligible for the expanded Player Impact Program, which will grow to 20 players and $100 million effective immediately.

“We have and always will be the ultimate platform for players to compete in the tournaments that matter most,” Monahan said of the tour’s aggressive gameplan to combat the rival upstart LIV Golf Series that is siphoning some of the biggest names from the established golf ecosystem.

Monahan did not identify which four events would be elevated to the $20 million purses to be on par with the current elite events that include the Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament, WGC-Match Play and the FedEx Cup playoff events.

Monahan also said the tour will increase its earnings assurance program to a minimum of $500,000 to every exempt player, with rookies being advanced those funds upfront.

The PGA Tour had already announced increased purses for the 2023 season, which grew in part thanks to a new broadcasting rights deal. Monahan said the remainder of the increased funding to help try to compete with the exorbitant contracts being offered by the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series comes from three sources: current funds performing ahead of budget; prudent use of financial reserves; and the tour’s partners and sponsors upping stakes “to get behind direction we’re going in.”

Monahan also reiterated that players who have left the tour to sign contracts with LIV Golf would not be welcomed back to the PGA Tour.