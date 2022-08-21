Cantlay moves into BMW lead with Lowry and McIlroy in touch

McIlroy is five shots off the frontrunner after his pursuit cooled. 
Cantlay moves into BMW lead with Lowry and McIlroy in touch

CHASING: Rory McIlroy hits on the 12th hole during the third round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Wilmington Country Club.

Sun, 21 Aug, 2022 - 14:15
PA

American Patrick Cantlay moved ahead of the pack during the third round of the BMW Championship in Delaware last night.

With an eagle and six birdies, Cantlay carded a six-under 65 to take a one-shot lead at 12 under for the tournament, while Australian Adam Scott ran into two bogies to move down the leaderboard to share fourth with world number one Scottie Scheffler.

Scott had headed into the round as the leader on eight-under par, while Rory McIlroy, who was two shots behind the lead, also moved down the pack despite carding four birdies.

Lowry is two shots further behind the Holywood man, after a round of 71. Séamus Power is three-over for the tournament after a frustrating day, carding a 77 ultimately. 

Lowry will tee off at 4.50pm Irish time with McIlroy going at 5.40pm.  

Earlier, Will Zalatoris withdrew from the tournament with a back injury. The 26-year-old American had led the FedEx Cup standings following his first win on the PGA Tour last weekend. He had been five shots behind at the halfway stage.

