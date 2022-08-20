FedEx Cup leader Will Zalatoris withdraws from BMW Championship

FedEx Cup leader Will Zalatoris withdraws from BMW Championship

Will Zalatoris (right) has been forced to withdraw from the BMW Championship with a back injury (Julio Cortez/AP)

Sat, 20 Aug, 2022 - 19:01
Phil Casey

Will Zalatoris has withdrawn from the BMW Championship in Delaware with a back injury.

The 26-year-old American had led the FedEx Cup standings following his first win on the PGA Tour last weekend.

Zalatoris won the FedEx St Jude Championship in Memphis after three times finishing second in majors – at the Masters in 2021 and the US PGA Championship and US Open this year.

The official PGA Tour twitter account posted footage of Zalatoris having treatment on the course for his injury, but he was forced to withdraw during Saturday’s third round at Wilmington Country Club.

The season-ending Tour Championship starts at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club on Thursday.

Adam Scott headed into the third round of the BMW Championship as the leader on eight under par.

Scott held a one-shot lead over world number one Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young and Corey Conners, with Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy part of a five-man group on six under.

Zalatoris had been five shots behind Scott at the halfway stage.

More in this section

Rory McIlroy narrows gap behind Adam Scott at BMW Championship Rory McIlroy narrows gap behind Adam Scott at BMW Championship
D+D Real Czech Masters - Day Two Gavin Green goes three shots clear at halfway stage of Czech Masters
Abu Dhabi Golf Championship Two-time winner Thomas Pieters makes strong start at Czech Masters
DelawareZalatorisPlace: InternationalPlace: UKPlace: Scotland
<p>WET, WET, WET: Greenkeepers brushing water off of the greens during the third round of the D+D Real Czech Masters in Prague. Organisers were forced to suspend play due to the conditions. Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images</p>

Weather creates havoc at Czech Masters

READ NOW

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up