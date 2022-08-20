Weather creates havoc at Czech Masters

The course was flooded following heavy rain on Saturday morning.
Weather creates havoc at Czech Masters

WET, WET, WET: Greenkeepers brushing water off of the greens during the third round of the D+D Real Czech Masters in Prague. Organisers were forced to suspend play due to the conditions. Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Sat, 20 Aug, 2022 - 15:44
Phil Casey

Play was suspended for the day at the Czech Masters after the course was flooded following heavy rain on Saturday.

Only 10 players were able to start the third round at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague.

“The continued rainfall we have experienced means that, despite the strenuous efforts of the greens staff and volunteers, there is no way the course is going to be playable for the rest of the day,” tournament director David Williams said.

The round will continue on Sunday and the tournament decided over 54 holes.

Malaysia’s Gavin Green had a three-stroke lead after the second round on Friday. Two-time champion Thomas Pieters of Belgium, England’s Richard Mansell and Germany’s Marcel Schneider were tied for second.

More in this section

D+D Real Czech Masters - Day Two Gavin Green goes three shots clear at halfway stage of Czech Masters
Abu Dhabi Golf Championship Two-time winner Thomas Pieters makes strong start at Czech Masters
AIG Irish Men's Amateur Close Championship 2022 Garda Quentin Carew claims Irish Close with shot of a lifetime
Weather creates havoc at Czech Masters

Rory McIlroy narrows gap behind Adam Scott at BMW Championship

READ NOW

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up