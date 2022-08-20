Gavin Green goes three shots clear at halfway stage of Czech Masters

Green made two eagles for the second day running and also carded five birdies to reach 14 under par in pursuit of his first DP World Tour title at Albatross Golf Resort
THREE CLEAR: Gavin Green of Malaysia plays his tee shot on the sixth hole during Day Two of the D+D Real Czech Masters. Pic: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Sat, 20 Aug, 2022 - 07:40
Phil Casey

Malaysia's Gavin Green opened up a three-shot lead at the halfway stage of the D+D Real Czech Masters after a flawless 63 in Prague.

Two-time winner Thomas Pieters, England's Richard Mansell and Germany's Marcel Schneider share second place on 11 under, while defending champion Johannes Veerman slipped eight shots off the pace following a 72.

Green missed six cuts in a row earlier this season but has turned his game around and finished second in an Asian Tour event in Singapore last week.

"I went to see my coach after one of the PGA Tour events and we did a small tweak and that has helped me and made me more consistent," the world number 534 said.

"It's still a work in progress, it's a step-by-step kind of process and I'm just trying to hit good shots. If it happens it happens and hopefully the bad shots aren't really bad.

"We're just trying to keep it in play, take chances where we can and make some putts."

Mansell held a share of the lead after 10 holes of the final round of last week's ISPS Handa World Invitational, only to drop shots on three of the last four holes to finish in a tie for fourth.

"I learned a lot last Sunday," the 27-year-old said. "Ewen (Ferguson) went on to win and he was very deserving, but I did feel like I potentially missed an opportunity. I pushed a little bit hard at the end. I've learned from that.

"It's nice to shoot two good scores the first two days (here). A few people have asked me why I'm here, but the golf course suits me down to the ground to be honest. I like the golf course and really think I can do well.

"It suits my strengths and I'm glad I've proved that so far. I'm looking forward to building on that at the weekend."

FINE START: Thomas Pieters made an excellent start to his bid to win the D+D Real Czech Masters for the third time in eight years. File Pic: AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili

Two-time winner Thomas Pieters makes strong start at Czech Masters

READ NOW

