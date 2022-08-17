Garda Quentin Carew claims Irish Close with shot of a lifetime

Castleknock’s Quentin Carew struck a blow for the working amateur when he came four down at the turn and eagled the 20th to deny Royal Dublin’s Hugh Foley the AIG Irish Amateur Close and a famous treble at Headfort.

Foley was bidding to become the first man since Darren Clarke in 1990 to win the North of Ireland, South of Ireland and the Irish Close titles in the same season.

But 31-year-old Garda Carew, a long time member member of Edenderry and a native of Allenwood in Co Kildare, simply refused to go down, winning at the second extra hole, where he rifled a 267-yard two-iron to eight feet to claim the biggest win of his career.

A 200-1 outsider, Carew only scraped into the matchplay as the 64th and final qualifier after a countback but showed his talent by dumping out leading qualifier Alex Maguire in the first round.

He went on to beat Faithlegg’s Rory Milne, Elm Park’s Jake Foley and Portumna’s Sam Murphy before knocking out Enniscorthy’s Paul Conroy by one hole in the semi-finals.

Foley was going for his fifth amateur Major in his last 10 appearances and after battling his way through the tough side of the draw, seeing off international team made Matt McClean 3&2 in five-under par figures in the semis, he looked unbeatable.

He cruised four-up at the turn in the decider, winning five holes in a row from the fifth, having halved the first in three-putt bogeys and lost the third when Carew stiffed his approach.

But Carew, who has been battling a back injury sustained in a car crash in the line of duty with the Tallaght unit last year, would not go away.

He birdied the 10th, claimed the 12th with a conceded birdie, the par-five 14th with a conceded par and the par-five 16th with a conceded eagle after a brilliant 265-yard three-wood to four feet to square the match.

Both men had birdie chances at the 17th, 18th and 19th before Carew hit the shot of his life at the 20th and rolled in the putt to win after Foley had bunkered his second and missed from 15 feet for birdie.

“I can’t even put it into words at the moment,” said Carew, who credited older brother Dougie on his bag for keeping him upbeat. “I thought through nine holes the dream was maybe starting to slip away from me but I rallied with a couple of birdies.

“Hugh is just phenomenal, just so hard to play against doesn’t put a foot wrong I knew I had to hit the shots and last few holes I hit some big ones. The 16th was big and the 2-iron there was the one that rounded it off. I can’t believe it, I really can’t believe it.” On the key shot, he said: “I hit 2-iron from 267, I hit it as hard as I can and just hoped it would get there and luckily it landed in the perfect spot and went to about eight feet. That's the winner there, I won’t hit a better one than that. I couldn’t believe it when I hit it, it just came out of the screws it really did so it will be the one I remember for the rest of my life I'm sure.” Foley, who was controversially left out of the three-man Irish team for the Eisenhower Trophy later this month, was gracious in defeat.

“It was a pretty long week and I am wrecked,” he said. “That was pretty impressive there from Quentin eagling that 20th hole. That was brilliant.

“I felt pretty tired but I had a good talk to myself after 18 and felt I hit some pretty nice golf shots and I was pretty riled up again and got some adrenaline. But that shot was awesome there. Fair play to him. That was awesome.”

AIG Irish Amateur Close Championship Headfort (New Course)

Semi-finals: Quentin Carew (Castleknock) bt Paul Conroy (Enniscorthy) 1 hole; Hugh Foley (Royal Dublin) bt Matt McClean (Malone) 3&2.

Final: Carew bt Foley at 20th.