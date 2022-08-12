Lowry leads the way for Irish at FedEx Cup playoffs

Si Woo Kim marked a strong start to the FedEx Cup play-offs with an eagle as he carded an eight-under 62 and snatched a share of the lead with JJ Spaun.

Shane Lowry led the way for the Irish, carding a 68 while two-time FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy shot an even-par 70 at the FedEx St Jude Championship, the first of three play-off events.