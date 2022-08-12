Lowry leads the way for Irish at FedEx Cup playoffs

FRONT FOOT: Shane Lowry had a solid opening round.

Fri, 12 Aug, 2022 - 10:04
PA Staff

Si Woo Kim marked a strong start to the FedEx Cup play-offs with an eagle as he carded an eight-under 62 and snatched a share of the lead with JJ Spaun.

Shane Lowry led the way for the Irish, carding a 68 while two-time FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy shot an even-par 70 at the FedEx St Jude Championship, the first of three play-off events.

Lowry finished with a bogey to lie six shots behind the leaders. 
Waterford’s Seamus Power is a single stoke behind McIlroy, meanwhile. 

South Korean Kim admitted to being “excited” to pull off a “perfect” shot, after he holed out from 167 yards on the par-four 18th to cap a strong finish of six-under on his last six holes.

“I was just trying to, like, (see) 10 feet on left side and it was (a) perfect shot, (it) came off,” he told reporters.

“Yeah, I was excited,” he added.

His American co-leader, meanwhile, had eight birdies at TPC Southwind in Memphis as he said it was “hot out here”.

“I’m hot, figuratively and literally, I guess. It’s hot out here,” Spaun told reporters.

“I think I putted really well and I drove it really well. I guess I hit 15 out of 18 greens, so that’s a pretty good combo. When you’re hitting a lot of greens and putting well and hitting fairways, it’s hard to complain about how I played today.” Spaun’s compatriot Sahith Theegala was at seven-under followed by a group of four including Tony Finau a further shot back, while England’s Tyrrell Hatton was at five-under.

