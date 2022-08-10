LIV Golf trio lose key court case in bid to play in PGA FedEx Cup

LIV Golf trio lose key court case in bid to play in PGA FedEx Cup

DISMISSED: USA's Talor Gooch during the British Open. Pic: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Wed, 10 Aug, 2022 - 09:23
Reuters

A request by three golfers on the LIV Golf tour for a temporary restraining order that would have allowed them to compete in the PGA Tour’s lucrative FedEx Cup play-offs this week was thrown out by a federal judge on Tuesday.

Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford have all been suspended by the PGA Tour for joining the Saudi-backed breakaway league and hoped an emergency injunction would clear the way for them to play in the three-tournament playoffs.

But US district court judge Beth Labso Freeman said the players knew the potential consequences of joining the rival circuit. She said they had been well compensated by LIV and that their lawyers failed to establish irreparable harm.

“With today’s news, our players’ fans and partners can now focus on what really matters over the next three weeks: the best players in the world competing in the FedExCup Playoffs,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a letter to players.

LIV Golf said they were “disappointed” the trio were denied entry into the play-offs and “won’t be allowed to play golf.” 

“No one gains by banning golfers from playing.“ 

Earlier on Tuesday, world No 1 Scottie Scheffler said he was “frustrated” by the players lawsuit.

The $255m LIV series is being bankrolled by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which critics say is a vehicle for the country to improve its image in the face of criticism of its human rights record.

