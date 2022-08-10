LIV Golf trio lose key court case in bid to play in PGA FedEx Cup

A request by three golfers on the LIV Golf tour for a temporary restraining order that would have allowed them to compete in the PGA Tour’s lucrative FedEx Cup play-offs this week was thrown out by a federal judge on Tuesday.

Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford have all been suspended by the PGA Tour for joining the Saudi-backed breakaway league and hoped an emergency injunction would clear the way for them to play in the three-tournament playoffs.