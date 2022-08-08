Leona Maguire out to build on Muirfield showing

The Cavan star impressed in sealing a tie for fourth at the the Women's Open.
PROGRESS: Ireland's Leona Maguire on the 4th tee during day four of the AIG Women's Open at Muirfield.

Leona Maguire, who secured her best-ever finish in a major over the weekend, takes a lot of satisfaction from a 'really, really solid week'.

The Cavan woman earned a share of fourth spot at the AIG Women's Open in Muirfield yesterday. 

Maguire carded a bogey-free 66 on the final day, eagling the fifth and pocketing three birdies on the way round. 

She ultimately missed out on a playoff by three shots; Ashleigh Buhai edged out In Gee Chun to take the title. 

"Overall, bogey-free, 5-under, and last round of major, I think these conditions were possibly the toughest of the four days," Maguire said afterwards. 

"It was windy from the get-go. So that was kind of the potential I knew was in there all week, and nice to sort of finish it off today.

"It's definitely a Top-10 and my best British Open so far, and a really, really solid week.

She continued: "Always nice to finish strong in the last round of a major, bogey-free. Felt like I kept it out of the fairway bunkers this week, and didn't hit it in a single fairway bunker. Drove it as well as I've probably drove it in a while. Yeah, if I had had my week on the greens, things could have been a lot different."

