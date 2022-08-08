Kim Joo-hyung blazes to maiden PGA Tour victory

Shane Lowry finished well down the field at the Wyndham Championship.
OFF FORM: Shane Lowry shot a final round of 71. 

Mon, 08 Aug, 2022 - 08:54

Kim Joo-hyung wrote his name in the history books with a stunning performance that clinched the Wyndham Championship last night.

It’s the South Korean’s first victory on the PGA Tour.

The 20-year-old shot a round of 61 to seal victory at Sedgefield Country Club.

Kim had started his week with a quadruple-bogey eight on his opening hole; from there he shot a 67 and rounds of 64 and 68, before yesterday’s performance.

Shane Lowry’s tough week ended with the Clara man well down the field.

Lowry carded a final round of 71 to finish four-over for the tournament and in a tie for 84th.

Nick Faldo bowed out of TV commentary, before his retirement, at the tournament and was impressed by Sunday’s fare.

"This is his first win on the PGA Tour, how special is this?” he said on CBS.

The victory seals Kim's place in the FedEx Cup playoffs this week. 

“I can’t believe it — I’m speechless right now,” a very emotional Kim said afterwards.

“I’ve worked really had to get to this point. Just walking off that 18th green, just thinking about the behind-the-scenes work.”

South Africas Ashleigh Buhai celebrates with the trophy after winning the AIG Women's Open at Muirfield in Gullane, Scotland. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Buhai wins Women's Open after dramatic finish at Muirfield

