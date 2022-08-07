Buhai wins Women's Open after dramatic finish at Muirfield

Two decades after her idol Ernie Els won the Open at Muirfield, South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai followed in his footsteps after a dramatic finish to the £6million AIG Women's Open.

Els had to come through a four-man, five-hole play-off to claim his third major title in 2002 and Buhai required four extra holes to win her first by beating South Korea's In Gee Chun after giving up two seemingly commanding leads.

Earlier, Leona Maguire recorded the low round of the day, a five under par 66, to surge into a tie for fourth, her best ever finish at a major championship.

Five shots clear heading into the final round, Buhai was still three ahead with four holes to play, only to run up a triple-bogey seven on the 15th after finding sand off the tee and splashing out sideways into heavy rough.

That dropped the 33-year-old into a tie for the lead with Chun, the three-time major winner then completing a closing 70 in the group ahead to set the clubhouse target on 10 under.

After her birdie putt on the par-five 17th caught the edge of the hole and stayed out, Buhai had to hole from four feet on the last to force a play-off after charging her long birdie attempt past the hole.

The players returned to the 18th for extra holes and Chun brilliantly saved par from a greenside bunker to keep her hopes alive, with Buhai two-putting from long range.

Both players missed the green on the second extra hole and hit poor third shots before Chun inexplicably charged her par putt eight feet past the hole, but the 27-year-old recovered her composure to salvage a bogey after Buhai's long par attempt came up short.

Despite the fading light and dropping temperature, Chun and Buhai both hit superb shots into the green on the third extra hole, but neither was able to convert.

It was debatable whether a fifth extra hole would have been possible if required, but Buhai finally settled the outcome in style with a brilliant bunker shot setting up a tap-in par which Chun - who had found sand off the tee - was unable to match.

A bogey free round, which included an eagle at the par-5 fifth and birdies at the 4th, 11th and 13th saw Maguire finish just three strokes shy of the playoff.

The result marks the Cavan woman's best ever major finish, her previous best a sixth placed finish at the 2021 Evian Championship.

Former champion Hinako Shibuno finished a shot outside the play-off after a final round of 71.

Meanwhile, Kinsale's John Murphy finished third at the Vierumäki Finnish Challenge after a final round of 70 yesterday.

Murphy shot a superb 62 on Saturday to put himself just one shot off the lead going into the final round.

Murphy, who came into the week on the back of a third-place finish in the Challenge Tour event at the K Club last week,

German Velten Meyer backed up his round 65 from yesterday to go seven under again to take the win.

His compatriot Marc Hammer was five shots back with Murphy and Gudmundur Kristjansson tied for third, a further stroke behind.

James Sugrue shot a final round of 71 to finish in a tie for 35th.

England's Callum Shinkwin claimed his second DP World Tour title with a four-shot victory in the Cazoo Open.

Shinkwin carded a closing 70 to finish 12 under par at Celtic Manor, where he has now finished first, fourth and eighth in his last three visits.

A late charge from Scotland's Connor Syme secured second place on eight under, with Julien Guerrier, Andy Sullivan, David Dixon, Renato Paratore and Lucas Bjerregaard sharing third another three strokes back.

"I'm just over the moon that I played great and finished it off," said an emotional Shinkwin, whose previous win came in the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open in 2020.

"I feel great. Even though I had a few shots of a lead heading into the back nine it's still not easy, especially when Connor then made a charge.

"There was a lot of pressure still and even down the last, it's not an easy hole, a lot of people have made a high number there even if they've hit the fairway. It's still one of those ones you have to commit to with your shots.

"There were no crowds in Cyprus and I was behind going into the final round then shot a great score and won in the play-off. Here I was in the lead heading into the final round and obviously it went very tight, then big gap, then tight-ish again. It's much different this time."

Paul Dunne finished in a tie for 20th on one over par, while Niall Kearney was in a tie for 59th.