Watch: Irish golfer Paul Dunne forced to strip off at Cazoo Open - and pulls off brilliant recovery shot 

The Irish golfer had to improvise in an effort to keep his outfit mud-free as his ball nearly took a deep dive 
Ireland's Paul Dunne during day three of the Cazoo Wales Open. Nigel French/PA Wire.

Sun, 07 Aug, 2022 - 14:33
Shane Donovan

Irish golfer Paul Dunne had to improvise earlier today as he found himself in a difficult position around the third green at the Cazoo Open.

Dunne found the water from his initial tee shot, giving him an amount of work to do after he decided to take the effort on. 

After lengthy discussions with his caddie, Dunne decided to strip down to his trousers, taking off his t-shirt, as well as his shoes and socks in order to keep them pristine as he jumped down into the water.

Needs must, eh?

What followed was a brilliant recovery shot from the Greystones golfer, who eventually got in to make a bogie, an acceptable score from such a precarious position. 

You can watch the shot below:

