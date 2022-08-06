John Murphy one off lead in Finland after back nine 29

Kinsale's John Murphy is one off the lead going into the final day of the Vierumäki Finnish Challenge

after shooting a blistering 62, including 29 on the back nine. German pair Velten Meyer and Marc Hammer share the lead.

Murphy, who came into the week on hot form, having finished third in the Challenge Tour event at the K Club last week, shot the round of the day highlighted by an eagle on his opening and closing holes.

"Obviously, it was a bit of fun," he quipped afterwards. "Started off with an eagle which was nice, hit it to about 4-feet. Got a bit shaky there for a while, thought I was losing it, but thankfully made a few coming in to add up to 62 so I won’t complain.

"Made a great birdie on 12 in the midst of the rain. Was kind of a free for all from there really! Hit fairways, hit greens, made a couple coming in.

"On the last, my caddy gave me a great number, 68 yards and I ended up holing it. I said to him walking up to the ball I needed to hole it to shoot 29!

"I’ve been putting myself in good positions, in the last three weeks, I’ve been in the final group or close to it. This is why I get up in the morning and practice. This is what we live for as golfers, for moments like this."

For the 24-year-old, the plan was to rest ahead of a big final day.

"Probably go to the gym and hang out with the lads. There is a strong Irish contingent here this week and we’ve been having loads of fun. I’m sure that’ll pass the day pretty easily.

"The Premier League starts today, so I’m sure that’ll add a few hours onto it!"

Victor Riu of France, is three shots back, with Dane Martin Simonsen the pick of three players four shots behind.

Scores:

197 V MEYER (GER) 70 62 65, M HAMMER (GER) 68 62 67, 198 J MURPHY (IRL) 67 69 62, 200 V RIU (FRA) 68 63 69, 201 J KO (FRA) 70 64 67, M SIMONSEN (DEN) 67 65 69, B ?KESSON (SWE) 68 62 71, 202 J FREIBURGHAUS (SUI) 69 68 65, N KIMSEY (ENG) 69 65 68, M ELVIRA (ESP) 67 66 69, F SCHOTT (GER) 67 63 72, 203 N REGNER (AUT) 67 69 67, A KNAPPE (GER) 68 68 67, E CATHERINE (FRA) 67 69 67, G KRISTJANSSON (ISL) 69 67 67,