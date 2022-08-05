Heartbreak for Ireland on final day of R&A Home Internationals

Needing only a tie to win the overall title, Ireland lost 11-10 to England, to finish in second place in the overall standings behind the England
Heartbreak for Ireland on final day of R&A Home Internationals

JUST SHORT: Hugh Foley was a member of the Irish team. File Pic: Pat Cashman

Fri, 05 Aug, 2022 - 22:15
Dylan King

There was heartbreak of Ireland on the final day of The R&A's Women's and Men's Home Internationals on Friday.

Needing only a tie to win the overall title, Ireland lost 11-10 to England, to finish in second place in the overall standings behind the England.

The Women's team did win their section of the competition with two points from three. The Men's team finished in second place, behind England.

Friday morning began strongly for the hosts in Ballyliffin, with wins for Rob Moran and Caolan Rafferty, Matt McClean and Hugh Foley, Anna Foster and Aine Donegan, and Colm Campbell and Rob Brazill giving Ireland a 4-3 advantage.

Despite coming close in numerous Singles matches. Ireland won only six of a possible 14 points in the afternoon, with Lauren Walsh, Foster, Donegan and Rafferty winning full points. Peter O'Keeffe, Mark Power, Liam Nolan and Sara Byrne all won half points.

In a tight afternoon session, six of the fourteen matches went to the 18th, with England winning four of those points.

Wales finished in third place, defeating Scotland 11-10.

Gordan Sillett and Mark Gazi were victorious in Kanturk at the Munster Under-15 and Under-17 Boys' Close.

Sillett (Ballykisteen) won the Under-15 title by four shots, finishing on +2. A solid round of 15 pars, 2 bogeys and a birdie was enough to finish ahead of Cormac O'Shea (Kanturk) Jack Whelan (Limerick) and Cian McDonnell (Monkstown) finished in a tie for third on +7.

In the Under-17 Close, Gazi won by a shot, finishing on level par.

The Tralee golfer was -4 after 9, but bogeys on five bogeys on the back nine including two in the last three holes tightened the gap.

Dromoland's Niall Melody finished in second on +1, with Muskerry's Barry Keane a shot further back on +2.

More in this section

AIG Women's Open - Day One Leona Maguire finishes with a flourish to move into Women's Open contention 
AIG Women's Open - Day One Solid start for Leona Maguire at Women’s Open as Shibuno sets pace
The Open 2022 - Day One - St Andrews Mickelson and Poulter among golfers to file antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour
<p>LEADER: South Korea’s In Gee Chun claimed the halfway lead in the AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield. Pic: Steve Welsh/PA</p>

In Gee Chun surges to halfway lead at Women’s Open

READ NOW

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up