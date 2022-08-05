Heartbreak for Ireland on final day of R&A Home Internationals

There was heartbreak of Ireland on the final day of The R&A's Women's and Men's Home Internationals on Friday.

Needing only a tie to win the overall title, Ireland lost 11-10 to England, to finish in second place in the overall standings behind the England.

The Women's team did win their section of the competition with two points from three. The Men's team finished in second place, behind England.

Friday morning began strongly for the hosts in Ballyliffin, with wins for Rob Moran and Caolan Rafferty, Matt McClean and Hugh Foley, Anna Foster and Aine Donegan, and Colm Campbell and Rob Brazill giving Ireland a 4-3 advantage.

Despite coming close in numerous Singles matches. Ireland won only six of a possible 14 points in the afternoon, with Lauren Walsh, Foster, Donegan and Rafferty winning full points. Peter O'Keeffe, Mark Power, Liam Nolan and Sara Byrne all won half points.

In a tight afternoon session, six of the fourteen matches went to the 18th, with England winning four of those points.

Wales finished in third place, defeating Scotland 11-10.

Gordan Sillett and Mark Gazi were victorious in Kanturk at the Munster Under-15 and Under-17 Boys' Close.

Sillett (Ballykisteen) won the Under-15 title by four shots, finishing on +2. A solid round of 15 pars, 2 bogeys and a birdie was enough to finish ahead of Cormac O'Shea (Kanturk) Jack Whelan (Limerick) and Cian McDonnell (Monkstown) finished in a tie for third on +7.

In the Under-17 Close, Gazi won by a shot, finishing on level par.

The Tralee golfer was -4 after 9, but bogeys on five bogeys on the back nine including two in the last three holes tightened the gap.

Dromoland's Niall Melody finished in second on +1, with Muskerry's Barry Keane a shot further back on +2.