Leona Maguire finishes with a flourish to move into Women's Open contention 

The Cavan native was patient in tough Muirfield conditions.  
SLOW AND STEADY: Ireland's Leona Maguire tees off on the third hole at Muirfield.

Fri, 05 Aug, 2022 - 15:30

Leona Maguire rounded off her day well to move into contention at the AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield.

The Cavan star birdied three of the last five holes to ultimately card a two-under-par 69 in very breezy, challenging conditions.

After her opening round of 71 yesterday, Maguire now lies two under and trailing clubhouse leaders Minjee Lee of Australia and Celine Boutier of France by two strokes.

Japan's Hinako Shuibuno, who set the pace with a ‘frightening’ display yesterday while carding a six-under 65, is among the afternoon starters, along with half the field.

<p>Leona Maguire tees off on the third hole during Day One of the AIG Women's Open at Muirfield. Pic: Octavio Passos/Getty Images</p>

