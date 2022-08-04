Solid start for Leona Maguire at Women’s Open as Shibuno sets pace

Leona Maguire carded a level-par 71 on the first day of the AIG Women's Open at Muirfield.

That effort keeps the Cavan star within six shots of leader and former champion Hinako Shibuno, who tore it up with a six-under-par round of 65.

"I played pretty steady," said Maguire. "Hit a lot of greens and a lot of fairways, so it wasn't easy, could have squeezed another few shots. It was those two 3-putts were a little disappointing but other than that it was a pretty solid round I think to start.

"I think I stayed pretty patient," she continued, "committed to my targets and didn't try and force it too much and that's really all you can do in those winds. It's a lot of crosswinds and you have to commit to your targets. I feet like I did that."

Stephanie Meadow had an outing to forget, shooting a five-over 76.

Shibuno produced a “frightening” display of putting to claim her one-shot lead over American Jessica Korda, with Scotland’s Louise Duncan and Mexico’s Gabby Lopez another stroke back following a 67.

“It has been a long time since I’ve played this well, especially putting. Honestly it was a little frightening,” Shibuno said through an interpreter.

“I haven’t changed much. My caddie told me that my body balance was off when I was missing putts. Once I focused on this, I could play much better.

“Two years ago when we were playing at Royal Troon, the wind completely overtook my shots. I wasn’t thinking about how to use this to my advantage.

“However, for this tournament I could adapt my style to the elements. I imagined my swing, if the wind was coming from the right I could play by feel how far from the pin I needed to aim for.”

Korda recovered from an early bogey to record four birdies and an eagle on the 17th, despite having to play in borrowed clothes as her luggage had failed to arrive.

“If anyone knows anyone at the Zurich airport that would like to put my suitcase on the one flight a day that they have coming into Edinburgh, I’d deeply appreciate it,” the world number 14 said.

“I know where it is, I have an air tag on it. I can’t get anyone to actually go get it.

“Monday I wore Megan Khang’s pants. Tuesday, I wore my sister’s pants and Wednesday I wore Alison Lee’s pants. Today I’m wearing FootJoy pants.”