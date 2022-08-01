Joshua Hill produces late show to snatch Mullingar glory

Galgorm Castle's Joshua Hill looked to have thrown it all away before he produced a clutch birdie-birdie finish to snatch the 60th Mullingar Scratch Trophy by a shot in teeming rain at the classic midlands track.

The Ballymena star, who will celebrate his 19th birthday this coming Saturday, carded a third round 66 in fine weather to race five strokes clear of Connemara's Luke O'Neill on 14-under par before heavy afternoon rain saw him lose his swing and his focus.

Despite turning in three-over 38, he was still three ahead of O'Neill with nine holes to go before he bogeyed the 11th and then ran up back to back double-bogeys, losing a ball up a tree at the par-three 12th before driving out of bounds at the 13th.

Suddenly one behind O'Neill, who would finish two behind in fourth after a 75, Hill produced a finish worthy of past champion Darren Clarke, Rory McIlroy, Padraig Harrington and Shane Lowry to win by one on eight-under par with what he admitted was the best 78 of his career.

"I can't believe I came back to win," said Hill, who went from five ahead after 54 holes to one behind with five to play before coming through thanks to two clutch birdies at the 17th and 18th.

"I thought I threw it away after 12 and 13 but knew I had a small chance by keeping an eye on the leaderboard. I'm just happy to get over the line."

Royal Dublin's Max Kennedy made a charge and joined Hill and O'Neill in the lead on six-under playing the last.

But as Hill played the 17th up the eighth fairway and made a 35 footer with 10 feet of break to get to seven-under, Kennedy made birdie at the 18th for a 66 and playing partner Brandon St John eagled it from eight feet for a 68 to make it a three-way tie for the lead.

"I knew that Max was on six and was probably going to birdie the last so I knew even going to 18 that I needed to birdie it," Hill said. "Then Brandon making eagle really threw him into the mix so I had to get it done, you don't really want to go into a three-man playoff."

Hill hit a massive 340-yard drive downwind at the 18th and with just 168 yards remaining, he hit a nine-iron to take the water out of play but sailed through the green on the left.

Faced with a tricky third from a downslope in a swale, he hit a sensational chip that ran down to just six inches from where he tapped in for birdie and a one-shot win over Kennedy and St John on eight-under 280.

"I thought it would come down onto the flat and when I saw it there, I thought it would be pretty tricky but I hit probably one of the best chips I've hit in a while," Hill said. "At least I know when I get down to the end of it I have it in me."

Now that he's joined the greats as a winner in Mullingar, he wants to go on and match their exploits in the professional ranks as he plans to take a gap year for the next 12 months before taking up a golf scholarship at the University of South Alabama.

"It seems all of them have won it," he said of past winners Clarke, McIlroy, Harrington and Lowry and Ryder Cup stars Paul McGinley and Philip Walton. "It's nice to put your name beside all them, definitely, especially when you are trying to follow in their footsteps and turn pro and win majors and stuff.

"It's probably the first time I have ever been happy to shoot 78.

"I was four-over through 11 and you could argue that with the conditions it wasn't that bad. Making those two doubles made it way too hard.”