Tony Finau claims second straight PGA Tour victory

Tony Finau claims second straight PGA Tour victory
Tony Finau ran away with victory on Sunday to clinch back-to-back tour titles with a five-stroke win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (Carlos Osorio/AP)
Mon, 01 Aug, 2022 - 04:58
Nolan Phillips

Tony Finau on Sunday clinched back-to-back tour titles with a five-stroke win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The American, who won the 3M Open the previous week, was barely troubled through his final round in Detroit as he split six birdies with a single bogey to finish 26 under for the tournament.

His score was well-clear of runners-up Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young and Taylor Pendrith, who were all tied on -21.

Speaking to reporters after his victory, Finau said: “What a wonderful couple of weeks it’s been.

“I won the golf tournament last week and for some reason I left – bogeying the 18th hole – I had kind of a sour taste in my mouth.

“I think it just gave me extra motivation to put myself there again this week and just prove to myself the type of champion that I am.”

England’s Matt Wallace was the best of the British contingent, finishing equal 10th on 16 under.

More in this section

Irish Challenge 2022 - Day Four Irish Challenge glory for England's Todd Clements
Henrik Stenson,Donald Trump Henrik Stenson leads LIV event but Donald Trump circus steals limelight
The Open 2021 - Day Two - The Royal St George's Golf Club Tony Finau chases second straight win after comeback 
detroitPlace: InternationalPlace: UKPlace: Scotland
Henrik Stenson won on his LIV Golf debut in Bedminster (Seth Wenig/AP)

Henrik Stenson cushions Ryder Cup blow with £3.6m debut win in LIV Golf

READ NOW

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up