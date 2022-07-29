Deasy and Fahey triumph at Lucan

Douglas golfer shoots seven under to win Irish Under 16 Boys championship
Sean Deasy (Douglas) U/16 winner at the Irish Boys’ Amateur Open Championship, Lucan Golf Club. Picture Fran Caffrey/Golffile

Fri, 29 Jul, 2022 - 21:32

Sean Deasy (Douglas) and Adam Fahey (Seapoint)  have won the Irish Under-16 and Under-14 Boys’ Open Championships at Lucan.

Douglas’ Sean Deasy impressed on the back-nine to defeat Royal Belfast’s Finlay Eager by three, finishing on -7. Deasy’s clubmate Jack Murphy finished in third on -3.

Eager started the day three clear, but a brilliant closing stretch from Deasy that included birdies on 11, 14, 16 and 17 saw him win the title.

“I’m delighted to have three under par rounds. I played solidly the whole week, thankfully.

“It was all about trying to get a few shots back on Finlay throughout the day. It felt like a Match Play situation today.”

Adam Fahey (Seaport ) U/14 winner at the Irish Boys’ Amateur Open Championship, Lucan. Picture Fran Caffrey/Golffile
Fahey came from a shot back to finish on +6, three clear of Elm Park’s Freddie Bracken, with overnight leader David Lyttle (Castlerock) finishing in third on +11.

Fahey missed out by a shot in last year’s Irish Under-14 Boys’ Open, but was delighted to get over the line on Friday afternoon.

“It’s a great feeling. I was close last year in Longford. It’s great to get over the line today though.

“I tried to play as solid as I could today and not focus on what Freddie or David were doing. I tried to play with the least amount of mistakes possible today. Last year I had one bad hole and it cost me the tournament. It was all about getting as many birdies and pars today.” 

