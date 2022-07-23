New champion set to be crowned at the South of Ireland

A new name will be added to the Pierse Motors sponsored South of Ireland Championship, with four Ireland internationals reaching the Semi-Finals at a wet and windy Lahinch.

Liam Nolan (Galway), Peter O’Keeffe (Douglas), Rob Brazill (Naas) and Hugh Foley (Royal Dublin) are all looking to become the 120th winner of the historic Championship.

Nolan was the first man to book his place in Sunday morning’s Semi-Finals. The Galway man defeated Robbie Cannon 6&5, after overcoming Jack Doherty on the 19th hole in the morning.

“I’ve been playing well in the past few weeks” Nolan said after he defeated Cannon. “I’ve had a few good finishes this year. Hopefully I can get over the line soon.” Nolan will play Peter O’Keeffe in the Semi-Finals. The duo met at the West of Ireland Championship earlier this year with the Galway man winning on the 18th.

“I owe Liam one from the West”, O’Keeffe joked after he defeated Keith Egan in the Quarter-Finals.

“I’d love to win the South. It feels like I always get to at least the Last 16 here. It’s a place I really enjoy, so hopefully I can close it out tomorrow.” In the second Semi-Final, Rob Brazill will meet North of Ireland Champion Hugh Foley. Brazill defeated Max Kennedy 2&1 in the afternoon, while Foley overcame Colm Campbell 4&3 to book his place in the last four.

“I had a great day. I just went out and played my game”, a drenched Brazill said after his win over Kennedy.

“I putted well today and kept the ball safe. I was under par in both rounds. I’ve put a lot of hard work in this year. To be where I am now after the injury is massive.” Hugh Foley is hoping he can add the South title to the North of Ireland Championship he won last week.

“I’m trying to keep the head down after a tough few days. It’s all about trusting my game. I’m happy to still be here.

“I love it here in Lahinch. It’s a great place. I’ll take it a shot at a time against Rob and will try to keep it as simple as possible.” The two Semi-Finals tee off after 8am, with the Final set for Sunday lunchtime.