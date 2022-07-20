Five possible contenders to replace sacked Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson

Europe will need a new captain for next year’s Ryder Cup in Rome after Stenson was stripped of the role amid reports linking him with the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf series
Five possible contenders to replace sacked Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson

Henrik Stenson was removed as Europe’s Ryder Cup captain on Wednesday (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Wed, 20 Jul, 2022 - 16:41
Andy Hampson

Team Europe will need a new captain for next year’s Ryder Cup in Rome after Henrik Stenson was stripped of the role amid reports linking him with the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf series.

Here, we look at possible contenders to replace the Swede.

Thomas Bjorn

Bjorn oversaw the 2018 win in Paris (David Davies/PA)

The experienced Dane could slip seamlessly into the role having done it as recently as 2018, when he inspired Europe to their brilliant victory in Paris. He had been due to serve the team again as a vice-captain and indeed was the first deputy to be appointed by Stenson for the 2023 event. Has reportedly taken quite a strong line against LIV rebels.

Luke Donald

Donald (pictured) had been a leading contender before Stenson’s appointment (Steven Paston/PA)

The former world number one played in four Ryder Cups between 2004 and 2012 and did not finish on the losing side. He had been one of the initial favourites for the job before the European Tour opted for Stenson. He expressed his disappointment at the time but could now find himself in the position after all.

Paul Lawrie

Paul Lawrie remains interested in the job and is the early second-favourite (Richard Sellers/PA)

Former Open champion Paul Lawrie was also a contender for the job which Stenson ultimately got. The Scot, a two-time Ryder Cup team member and one-time winner, remains interested in taking the role and in response to a question on Twitter about reapplying, he responded “My name has never been out of the hat”.

Robert Karlsson

Karlsson (right) played alongside Stenson in the 2006 match (PA Archive)

Stenson’s compatriot was another of the leading contenders to succeed the 2021 skipper Padraig Harrington. He has twice experienced playing in the event in 2006 and 2008 and served as a vice-captain in the last two matches.

Edoardo Molinari

Molinari had been due to serve as one of Stenson’s vice-captains (Jane Barlow/PA)

An outside bet but, as an Italian, one who would be a popular choice with the home fans. The brother of 2018 star player Francesco Molinari, the 41-year-old was a member of the victorious side at Celtic Manor in 2010. He had also been appointed as a vice-captain.

More in this section

The Open 2022 - Day One - St Andrews Ernie Els: LIV Golf Series cannot be taken seriously and has no substance
The Open 2022 - Day Two - St Andrews Europe’s Ryder Cup plans in turmoil with Henrik Stenson set to join LIV tour
Ford and Foley looking forward to joys of Lahinch in 120th South of Ireland Ford and Foley looking forward to joys of Lahinch in 120th South of Ireland
RyderContendersPlace: InternationalPlace: UKPlace: Scotland
The Open 2022 - Day Two - St Andrews

Henrik Stenson stripped of Ryder Cup captaincy

READ NOW

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up