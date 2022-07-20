Breaking: Henrik Stenson stripped of Ryder Cup captaincy

The Swede had been in line to lead Europe in the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome but in a statement Ryder Cup Europe said that changes in his 'personal circumstances' have made the change necessary
Henrik Stenson's tenure as Europe captain for next year's Ryder Cup has been 'brought to an end with immediate effect'. Pic: David Davies/PA Wire.

Wed, 20 Jul, 2022 - 12:44
TJ Galvin

Henrik Stenson's tenure as European Ryder Cup captain has been terminated with immediate effect.

The Swede had been in line to lead Europe in the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome but in a statement Ryder Cup Europe said that changes in his 'personal circumstances' have made the change necessary.

"Ryder Cup Europe today confirms that Henrik Stenson’s tenure as Captain of Team Europe for the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy from September 25 – October 1, 2023, has been brought to an end with immediate effect.

"In light of decisions made by Henrik in relation to his personal circumstances, it has become clear that he will not be able to fulfil certain contractual obligations to Ryder Cup Europe that he had committed to prior to his announcement as Captain on Tuesday March 15, 2022, and it is therefore not possible for him to continue in the role of Captain.

"Confirmation of the new 2023 European Ryder Cup Captain will be made in due course. Ryder Cup Europe will be making no further comment on any aspect of the process until that time."

It follows intense speculation that Stenson was set to join the breakaway LIV Golf Series. And that he may be announced as one of three new additions to the Series for next week's event in New Jersey.

