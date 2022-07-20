Europe’s Ryder Cup plans in turmoil with Henrik Stenson set to join LIV tour

Ryder Cup Europe thought to be resigned to losing the 2023 captain. Stenson could even feature in LIV New Jersey event next week
Europe’s Ryder Cup plans in turmoil with Henrik Stenson set to join LIV tour

LIV BOUND?: Sweden's Henrik Stenson tees off the 3rd during day two of The Open at the Old Course, St Andrews. Pic: David Davies/PA Wire.

Wed, 20 Jul, 2022 - 10:35
Ewan Murray

The growing split at the top of golf will widen significantly on Wednesday with the expected confirmation that Henrik Stenson will not captain Europe in the Ryder Cup next year, having accepted a lucrative offer to join the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV tour.

Talks between Stenson and Ryder Cup Europe took place on Tuesday. While there has been no comment from Ryder Cup Europe it is understood they are resigned to losing their captain. The 46-year-old Stenson could even feature when LIV stages its third event next week in New Jersey.

Stenson was announced in mid-March as Europe’s successor to Pádraig Harrington, at which point he signed a contractual commitment to the Ryder Cup. That clearly was not compatible with the rebel LIV Series, which has found itself in conflict with the DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour.

Yet speculation that Stenson, who would have become Sweden’s first Ryder Cup captain, could be tempted by LIV millions never really went away. LIV now has its man, which will leave Europe seeking a replacement leader for the clash with the US team in Rome in September next year. It remains to be seen what level of backlash Stenson receives for turning his back on the prestigious role, especially in his home country.

Luke Donald and Paul Lawrie were in the frame to captain Europe at the time of Stenson’s appointment. It is possible, though, that Europe could return to a past captain such as Thomas Bjørn. Sergio García announced at the weekend that he would be resigning from the DP World Tour, which excludes him from Ryder Cup playing and captaincy roles.

Lee Westwood, Graeme McDowell and Ian Poulter, all veterans of the Ryder Cup with Europe, are already LIV converts. Stenson would say only that his schedule for the year was “undecided” after missing the cut in the Open Championship last week. The winner of the Claret Jug at Royal Troon in 2016, Stenson has slipped to 171st in the world. He is without a mainstream tour win since 2017.

LIV has also been heavily linked with Cameron Smith, the new Open champion, and the former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama.

Guardian

More in this section

The Open 2022 - Day Four - St Andrews Rory McIlroy determined to finish season strongly after Open disappointment
Payne's Valley Cup Irish analyst Feherty quits NBC role to join breakaway LIV Golf
The Open 2022 - Day Four - St Andrews Rebel LIV tour and golf’s civil war overshadowed everything at the Open
<p>CLASS ACT: TJ Ford (Co Sligo). Picture: Pat Cashman</p>

Ford and Foley looking forward to joys of Lahinch in 120th South of Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up