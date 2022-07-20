Ford and Foley looking forward to joys of Lahinch in 120th South of Ireland

Form might be fleeting, but class is permanent, and County Sligo's TJ Ford is hoping a sniff of the famous Lahinch air and the good memories of his 2021 championship breakthrough will help him find form at last in the 120th Pierse Motors sponsored South of Ireland Championship.

Ford enjoyed the week of his life 12 months ago when he followed an opening 74 with a 67 to qualify with ease, then cut a swathe through the matchplay stages to lift the famous old trophy.

By the time he got to the quarter-finals, he was almost firing on all cylinders and while he dodged a bullet, beating Royal Dublin's Richard Knightly at the 20th, he defeated Fortwilliam's Hugh O'Hare 4&3 before springing something of a surprise when he outgunned Dun Laoghaire's Alan Fahy 5&4 in the final.

He went on to make his debut for Ireland in the victorious Home Internationals team, but while 2022 has been a massive disappointment so far, he's hoping Lahinch can bring out the best in him, "It's hard to believe it's been a year already since I won in Lahinch," said Ford, who will go out with Castletroy's Cian Hall and Carton House's Marc Boucher in the first qualifying round at 2.20 pm today. "The golf I have played this year hasn't been to the standard that it was last year, sadly. I'm looking forward to getting back to Lahinch and hope there is inspiration in the water and finish the season playing some decent golf."

While he followed his South of Ireland win by finishing second to Grange's Jake Whelan in the Mullingar Scratch Trophy and was seventh in the West of Ireland in September and third in the Munster Strokeplay, he hasn't found his game this year.

He failed to make the 16 qualifiers in the "West" after a countback with his best finish a tie for 18th in the Flogas Irish Men's Amateur Open Championship at The Island.

"There's always a great buzz around Lahinch, and there's supposed to be great weather for the week, so hopefully, we can bring the good vibes out on the course," Ford said. "I really want to play well as the defending champion. I'll keep my head down, do my practice and try and get through qualifying. If I can do that, I'll be happy."

A quality field has been assembled at Lahinch and while three top internationals— Kilkenny's Mark Power, Castle's Robert Moran and Malone's Matthew McClean— have opted not to tee it up, none of them are "Major" winners.

McClean was pipped for the Irish Amateur Open by Colm Campbell after a playoff and by Royal Dublin's Hugh Foley (the leading qualifier by seven shots at Lahinch in 2019) for last week's North of Ireland at Royal Portrush.

Campbell will tee it up at Lahinch with 2018 champion Caolan Rafferty and Harry Fanagan, a son of 1995 champion Jody Fanagan, the former Walker Cup player.

As for Foley, he's looking to capture his fourth Major in three years, having won the 2020 Irish Close at Rosapenna, the 2021 West of Ireland last September and last week's North of Ireland.

Like Ford, 25-year-old Foley had no form heading to Portrush, but he followed an opening 74 on the Valley Course with rounds of 70, 68 and 68 at the Dunluce to pip long-time leader McClean by one stroke.

"I don't reflect too much on where I was in these events a few years ago and where I am now," said Foley, who has made massive strides with his game in recent seasons and plans to turn professional some time next year. "I've always loved Lahinch. If we can make the top 64 on Thursday evening and make the matchplay, well anything can happen from there.

"But it's such an enjoyable week. No matter how you are playing, you are always looking forward to getting back to Lahinch."

The winner will be crowned on Sunday evening after six rounds of match play.