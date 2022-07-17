McIlroy falters on final day at St. Andrews as Smith storms to victory

Rory McIlroy fiddled on the Old Course he called “fiddly” while Cameron Smith burned the Northern Irishman’s Open hopes with a scorching home stretch.

The Australian with the short-game touch of Seve Ballesteros went on a back-nine heater that started with five consecutive birdies and ended with brilliant up-and-downs for par and birdie on 17 and 18. His 30 coming home capped off a bogey-free Sunday 64 to steal the 150th Open that seemed in McIlroy’s mitts.

McIlroy frittered away birdie opportunities all day when scoring chances were in abundance, making only two birdies in a disappointing 70 to finish 18-under and alone in third place as both Smith and Cameron Young blew right by him after starting Sunday four behind McIlroy and Viktor Hovland.

The anticipated duel from the final pair that produced such dramatic golf in matching 66s on Saturday never materialized Sunday. Hovland scuffled along to a 74 and finished tied fourth with Tommy Fleetwood.

McIlroy played steady but couldn’t hole any putts. He became the only player to hold a 54-hole lead in a major, hit every green in regulation in the final round and not win.

McIlroy had an opportunity to run away early and hide, but his putter ran cold. He missed a 6-foot chance for birdie on 3 that could have grabbed the lead. He went up a shot at the par-5 fifth, but settled for only a birdie after his 18-footer for eagle slid by the edge. His 15-footer for birdie on 6 hung on the lip. He missed from 12 feet on the short ninth and settled for a disappointing par. He did birdie the 10th after driving the green.

As the all the chances slipped by, Cameron Smith had time to find the magic in his short game that got away from him on Saturday.

Smith made birdie from 5 feet on 10, 16 feet on 11, 11 feet on 12, 18 feet on 13 and 5 feet on 14 after a brilliant uphill putt from behind the green. The last birdie of that run took the outright lead as McIlroy failed to come up with any answers.

The decisive blows for each player came at 17. Smith put himself in a terrible spot with the Road Hole bunker between his ball and the short-sided pin. His deft wedge settled 10 feet behind the hole and he buried another putt for a clutch par.

Needing to answer, McIlroy hit a beautiful approach from 165 yards to 25 feet for a chance to birdie, but like every other putt all day he missed wide.

When Smith got up and down again for a tap-in birdie on 18 that was just enough to cover an eagle by Young, McIlroy needed an eagle of his own to force a playoff. His drive came up 27 yards short of the drivable green and his pitch rolled harmlessly past the hole. He missed another birdie from 18 feet and settled for a gutting third place.