Lowry and Carey nurse weekend regrets from St Andrews

Neither veteran Open champion Shane Lowry nor first-time qualifier David Carey left the Old Course satisfied with a made cut.

Lowry shot 2-under 70 on Sunday to finish tied 21st at 9-under, a number he’d reached after consecutive eagles on Saturday that suddenly thrust him into contention before he backed himself out of it. A birdie at the last put a smile on his face, but he wasn’t exactly happy about his week.

“It just shows you where I am and where my mental state is at that I'm pissed off at finishing there in a big tournament like this,” he said. “Would have been happy to have it five or six years ago, but not anymore.

“The only thing I could say about yesterday is I probably wasn't ready for the situation I put myself in,” he said. “I was coursing along at 5-under and not really doing much, and all of a sudden I was in with a chance to win The Open. I was, like, wow.

“Then I just kind of … look, the way it was, it was tricky out there yesterday. When you're not holing those 5-, 6-footers, or even when you're holing them, when you're not comfortable out there, it puts too much stress in your head and stress on every part of your game.”

Lowry came into this week feeling more bullish than he ever has about his chances before an Open. Strong showings at the Masters and PGA as well as a few close calls in regular events have built up his expectations to be among the favourites on the biggest stages.

“It's a week where it wasn't far away. Played some lovely golf. Frustrating,” said Lowry of an opportunity that slipped away. “Started Thursday and the back nine yesterday. Yeah, look, I played good enough this week. It's disappointing. It's just disappointing that this is the last one of these for nine months. That's the big thing. A couple off weeks now and get ready for the playoffs. Hopefully I can have a run at that. It is what it is.”

Lowry said he didn’t find any answers to his putting that sent him storming off the course Saturday night having fritted away his chances after briefly climbing into the top five.

“I shot 2-under with no wind, so obviously not,” he said of his Sunday round. “I hit some decent putts there, but nothing went in. It was one of those days again. I feel like it's been a tough week.

Like I said, I love these weeks. It's what I play golf for. It's what I get out of bed in the morning for. Just another eight or nine months without one. So I'll be counting down the months to the Masters again.”

Carey, meanwhile, couldn’t shake off the disappointment with how he played on the weekend, making double bogey on consecutive days at the Road Hole and lamenting a performance that was not up to his own standards despite finishing 3-under and tied 64th.

“I really don’t think I can hit the ball much worse than I have this weekend,” Carey said. “My iron play has been really poor all week. If I can make the cut playing bad well you have to think you can do better playing well. It’s easy to say that but if I can get myself in these positions more often, golf is really a numbers game. If I can play more events, you have to hit form at some stage and hope to hit form at the right time.

“When I got out of position, I didn’t do a very good job of getting back in. I am just disappointed that I didn’t produce more of what I know I can produce.”

“He’s got a lot of game. He hits the ball very well. He’s a little bit hard on himself I would say, but aren’t we all?” said Lee Westwood after playing with Carey on Sunday. “But you can see he’s got a lot of talent and he’s not short. Everything is there. Just got to sharpen everything up and work on the mental side a little bit and learn to shake off bad shots.”

Carey said he was off even before the jump Sunday, never getting up to speed in his warmups that carried over into his final-round 73 that matched his mark on Saturday.

“It is one thing when you hit one bad shot or two bad shots, I can move on,” he said. “But when you repeatedly don’t produce what you are trying to do, or you are not hitting that level. I know what I can do and when you don’t, it’s just very, very frustrating and maybe some of the frustration from yesterday crept in today as well.”

When he has time to process his disappointment, Carey will look back more fondly with getting the chance to play a practice round with Pádraig Harrington and getting the chance to test himself against the world’s best on a massive stage.

“It’s that first step. It’s the first time I’ve got to that level and one that I will learn from,” he said. “It was nice to birdie the last but it would be nicer to birdie the last if I didn’t double bogey the 17th both days. That would have made the last feel a little bit better. It has been a good week in terms of experience. It is one thing watching these things on TV and another taking part. It was good to be a part of it. But I am not where I want to be.”