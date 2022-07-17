The Open: McIlroy-Hovland battle heading for final day showdown

The R&A has leaned into its marketing of this 150th Open. Its catchy slogan is spread across the bleachers backing the 18th green: Everything has led this this.

This – Rory McIlroy vs. Viktor Hovland. All square, four clear of the rest, with 18 more holes to go on the Old Course.

It doesn’t get much better than this.

“Rory McIlroy is primed to get over the line and win this Open Championship,” said fellow Irishman Paul McGinley. “There’s a lot of things working in his favor, but also the work that he’s done in the last two to three months has built towards something big happening and it could well be an Open Championship.

“He’s moved out of the peloton now … it’s just him and Hovland now. It doesn’t mean those guys can’t catch them, but they really have to go.”

McIlroy and Hovland, two of the most likeable and dynamic top-10 players in the world, separated themselves a little bit with 6-under 66s in a head-to-head matchup on Saturday. The scores were identical but the way they each got there could not have been more different or compelling – McIlroy steadily dissecting the Old Course with precision counting on sheer volume of opportunities while Hovland dropped a few long putts and preserved a series of clutch pars to keep up.

“It kind of felt like match play,” Hovland said. “I didn’t try to think of it that way. I’m going against one of the best players in the world and I’m certainly not going to hold back because he’s certainly not.” The rapport of two Ryder Cup mates seemed apparent on Saturday. How will that manifest itself on Sunday when the pressure increases and the stakes are clear – the claret jug at the Open’s most storied venue on its 150th playing?

“It’s nice that I get to play with Viktor again,” McIlroy said. “We played well (Saturday) and it’s a comfortable pairing for both of us. I’ve been knocking on the door for awhile now and this is the best chance I’ve had in a long time. I just need to stay in my own little world for one more day.” Rory’s world this week has been suited to him. The Old Course is fiery but fair, with winds that have been just enough to test patience without causing severe distress. It has been a challenge that fits with his masterful game off the tee.

And McIlroy has done a good job staying within himself. When Hovland was making everything for longer range early Saturday and nothing was falling for McIlroy, he did get down on himself has the young Norwegian nosed ahead.

“Every time I stepped up to my 10-footer and he just holed a 30-footer, I was like, uh,” McIlroy said. “Certainly if the frame of mind isn't right then it could get to you. But thankfully today the frame of mind was in the right place.”

Likewise, when McIlroy holed out for eagle from a pot bunker on the 10th to finally grab a share of the lead he’d been stalking all week, he didn’t get too high or carried away with the moment.

“The gallery to the left of the 11th hole and all of those grandstands went absolutely nuts,” said on-course analyst Notah Begay on television regarding McIlroy’s bunker hole-out on 10.

“Rory composed himself, walked over and watch the tee shot of (Scottie) Scheffler to see if he could figure out something from the wind direction, so he’s staying in the moment.” McIlroy took his fortune in the same stride he took everything else.

“I tried not to be too animated because D.J. and Scottie were trying to hit their tee shots on 11. I didn't want to rile the crowd up too much because they wanted obviously to hit their tee shots,” McIlroy said. “But it was, it was a big moment for sure.

“I said in one of the interviews it was skill to get it somewhere close, but it was luck that it went in the hole. You need a little bit of luck every now and again, especially in these big tournaments. And that was a nice bonus.” The record crowds who have flocked to St. Andrews for this historic Open have made no secret that McIlroy is their favourite. That bias is palpable every step of the way from the town to the loop and back again. They may like the affable Hovland, but they love McIlroy. His struggles trying to build on his major successes from 2011-14 have only served to harness support of fans wanting to will him to a fifth major after eight long years and so many close calls without one.

It hasn’t seemed so far to have heaped extra pressure on McIlroy’s shoulders the way it did three years ago at Royal Portrush when the weight of expectation to perform in front of his home fans got the best of him.

“For a lot of players, and even for Rory some time ago, this might add pressure,” said Justin Leonard, the 1997 Open champion turned TV commentator. “But he’s certainly encouraged and maybe even wanting to take on this challenge of winning the Open even more because of that support.” McIlroy is drinking it all in, trying to join the legends who have etched their names as Open champions at the Old Course.

“It's unbelievably cool to have a chance to win the Open at St Andrews,” he said. “It's what dreams are made of, and I'm going to try to make a dream come true (Sunday).” While it may feel like McIlroy is taking on Hovland – or whomever might come out blazing Sunday to apply some heat – he knows is bigger than that. It’s him against the Old Course and himself.

“People can go out and 30, 31, whatever it is. I think for me it's expect the unexpected,” he said. “But at the same time, I have to focus on myself. If I go out and I post a good number, I can't worry about if it's Viktor or if it's the two Camerons (Smith and Young), if it's whoever it is. I just have to do my thing. And I've been doing my thing for the last three days and it's put me in a good position.”

Everything really has led to this.