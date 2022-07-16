Open Diary: Champion performance, touch of tension and shots of the day 

Daily Diary 3

Fast Start

It couldn’t get much faster than Kevin Kisner who was in the second group to go out on Day 3. He played the front nine in 30 strokes, with birdies at 1, 2, 3, 5, 6 and 8. He holed two shots from off the green on 2 and 8, including a 96 foot putt. He couldn’t maintain the momentum but still finished with a 65. His playing partner was fellow American, Trey Mullinax, who finished with a 66. If they had been playing a better ball format their final score would have been -11, with 16 birdies between them. By the end of their rounds, Kisner had risen 58 places, Mullinax 53.

Champion Performance

Molinari went out in 32 (-4). He finished with a 66 and it was wonderful to see the 2018 champion producing some form on the big stage after a lacklustre year. There are only four former Open champions left in the draw, two of them Irish, and Molinari, Spieth, Lowry and McIlroy are all in the top 25 heading into the final day.

Touch of Tension

David Carey hit his approach on the 1st hole 15 yards over the back of the green from 135 yards. It was a bad miss onto a rough-strewn mound and he made bogey. He bounced back with a birdie on the 3rd but a late bogey-double bogey whammy on 16 and 17 meant he finished on -4 with a 73.

Rue the Rules

Bryson DeChambeau hit his drive on 17 so far left that it was on the far side of the 2nd fairway and in deep rough by the gorse bushes. He had just made a four-putt double bogey on the 16th, so no doubt there was some fury in his swing. Despite being buried, he got line-of-sight relief because of a spectator stand and took a free drop… on short grass. From there he hit it over the green and onto the road. He walked off with a par and the disaster that was glaring him in the face was averted. He used the rules to his advantage but many watching will rue how they worked so favourably for him. His tee shot on 18 was another huge miss as his ball bounded into the barriers on the far side of the 1st hole. In earlier times his ball would have gone out of bounds. Another drop ensued and this time he stitched it to two feet… and his birdie saw him move to -6.

Fashion Watch

There were too many golfers to count who were wearing green… no doubt an acknowledgement of Ireland’s historic rugby series victory in New Zealand.

Greens Sorcery

Hovland joined the lead with back to back birdies of 38 and 42 feet on holes 3 and 4. The putt on 4 was a swerving putt that went up and over a ridge before moving quickly to the left. It was a peach. McIlroy, playing alongside Hovland, had birdie putts on the same holes of just 10 and 12 feet. He missed both and dropped two behind the Norwegian.

Shots of the Day

Rory’s bunker shot on 10. Nothing more needs to be said. The eagle took him into the lead.

Shane Lowry has had a difficult week with things not going his way. That changed in the middle of his round, when he played the par-4 9th in two shots. After a wayward drive his chip out of wispy rough bounced across the green and dropped into the hole on its final roll. He then repeated the feat on the 10th, only this time from the fairway. Two holes, two eagles and not one putt. Shane reinforced his reputation as the best wedge player in the game.

Will Zalatoris played a sublime 85-yard bump-and-run on the 7th hole that bounced up onto the green and then swung sharply right, and across to the flag. It demonstrated his creativity and his smart golfing brain… and left no doubt that he’ll win a Major very soon.

Jordan Spieth hit a perfect drive on the 371-yard 7th, the ball skirting a bunker to roll to six feet from the hole. Ahead of him, John Rahm was standing over a tap-in putt and looked around in obvious confusion.

Tommy Fleetwood shot 66 to move to -9. Of his many good shots his most intelligent was on 17 where, from the deep left hand rough, he played for a spot behind the green to be as close as possible to the back pin position. From there a sublime chip left him with a short par putt.

Fifteen Fast Minutes

Late in the evening there was a significant shift on the leaderboard as Cameron Smith made double bogey and Cameron Young made bogey on the 13th, Dustin Johnson putted off the 14th green into a bunker and made bogey, while Scheffler made a mere par on the same hole. Rory, sandwiched in between, jumped into the solo lead when he birdied the same par-5 14th.

Amateur Contest

The battle for the Silver Medal will come down to the final day with three amateurs in contention. Filippo Celli (-4) leads after a steady 71 but the overnight leader, Barclay Brown, fell to -1 after four bogeys in his final five holes. Aaron Jarvis is level par but Sam Bairstow drifted out to +7.

Quote of the Day

“I’m figuring out which Liquorice Allsort I’d like” said one commentator of Poulter’s pants.

Bunker Battles: Faldo vs. Woods

During a stint in the commentary booth, Nick Faldo talked about the number of bunkers he went into during his St Andrews Open victory in 1990. It was one. He’d been talking to Tiger, who commented that he went into not one during his equivalent victory at St Andrews. That’s eight rounds of golf and just one bunker shot played between them on a course with 110 bunkers. Faldo went on to say that if you ended up in 10 bunkers it would take 12 shots to get out of them.

Sergio Garcia emphasised the point with a nightmare on the 5th hole. He played a weak shot out of a greenside bunker, and watched as the ball rolled across the slope and dropped into another bunker. His next effort was also too weak and the ball rolled back into the same bunker, finishing in the spot he’d just played it from.

On the subject of bunkers, the bunker on the left of the 11th green, named Hill, is the site where the great Bobby Jones floundered during the 1921 Open. He made four attempts to escape, failed, picked up his ball and tore up his score card. Adri Arnaus found the same bunker on Day 2 and had to play backwards. No card-ripping; just a double bogey.