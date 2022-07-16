The Open: Mixed emotion for Lowry as he hits back-to-back eagles before putting undoes hard work

Shane Lowry’s Open hopes rose with a pair of consecutive pitch-in eagles and fell with a loss of momentum. From elation to dejection in eight holes.

“I felt like through the middle of the front nine I was just going along okay, not doing anything great; obviously 9 and 10 happened and I felt like I was in the tournament,” Lowry said of his consecutive eagles that launched him into the top five at 9-under before a trio of bogeys on the back capped a 69 that left him 7-under and tied 13th. “And did well to play my way out of the tournament from there.

“Pretty annoyed and pretty pissed off, to be honest. And I keep telling myself and you keep saying all the time that you want to get yourself to the back nine on a Saturday with an opportunity to do something great. And I got myself there today and I didn't perform. So that's very disappointing.”

Lowry was just 1-under through eight Saturday with a pair of birdies and a bogey getting him to 5-under as he played the loop. His drive left on the short par-4 ninth stopped just short of the gorse, 43 yards from the pin.

From there, his pitch skipped up and dropped in the side of the hole for eagle and drew a nice roar and raised arms from Lowry. The on the par-4 10th, his pitch from 46 yards bounced and rolled in as well for another eagle that prompted a massive roar from the record crowds who went nuts at the far end of the links. Lowry thrust both fists in the air again, acknowledged the cheers and laughed his way to the hole to pick his ball from the cup.

“Magic,” said one fan of the moment and genuine support for the popular Irishman. “Palpable energy and goodwill.”

In a span of two holes, the Offaly man leapt from T29 to T5 – situated among the leaders who had yet to tee off. He is the only player to make consecutive par-4 eagles in a major in the last 25 years and first since Phil Mickelson at Royal Lytham 21 years ago to make consecutive eagles in a major.

“I hit a poor tee shot on 9 and got a pretty good break and just hit a lovely pitch – it was a nice lie in the rough and I could be fairly aggressive. I knew it was going to spin and hit a lovely shot,” he said. “And 10 I hit a great drive and had a straightforward enough pitch. But it was a tricky pin. I was just trying to get as close as I could, and it just came out perfect and went in like a putt there.

“It was pretty cool, and it was good fun when those two went in. But the rest of the day wasn't so enjoyable.” Lowry’s bid for a third consecutive 2 ended when his sweeping right to left putt 75 feet across the par-3 11th green slipped by the hole and he had to settle for par.

Unfortunately, Lowry’s momentum didn’t last and instead flipped the wrong direction. On the 12th, his pitch from 44 yards crept just to the top of the front ridge 15 feet short of the ticklish front pin. His birdie attempt rolled 5 feet long and he missed the comebacker for par to drop a shot.

“Hit a beautiful pitch there, to be honest; if that rolled another foot it was stiff and it was a birdie,” he said. “But it didn't, it stayed on top. And I couldn't really stop the putt. From there on in, it just wasn't great. I played good, but I just didn't putt good enough. It's not good enough when you put in all those hours every day to give yourself those chances on the back nine of a major on a Saturday and Sunday and you don't perform, you need to look at something.”

Lowry failed to birdie the par-5 14th with another tricky pin from just short of the green in two. On 15, he failed to get up and down with putter from over the back of the green, missing a 5-footer for par to fall to 7-under. He bogeyed the difficult 17th as well to fall off the leaderboard.

He did make a 7-footer for birdie on 18, but by then he felt the damage was done.

“Wouldn't take Einstein to figure out what went wrong on the back nine. My putting was horrific,” he said. “I'm so disappointed to be honest because I worked so hard, and I work so hard to get myself in those positions, and I'm as disappointed as I've been in a long time. To be honest, I wasn't going to come in here, but it's just hard. You feel like you're there, like you've got a good chance.

“I shoot 1-under for the last seven holes and I'm very bullish about my chances going into tomorrow. Now I have no chance. It's just very disappointing.” Lowry stalked off to go to the putting green to try to find something that can help him make the most of Sunday.

“If I had holed anything all week I would still be out there playing. I'd be thereabouts with the leaders,” he said. “Like I said, it just ain't good enough. … I'm playing good enough. My game has been good enough all week. To be honest, I think it's a credit to my game the way I fought to be top 20 going into Sunday around here. So, yeah, I'm fairly bullish about if I do figure something out, I could shoot a score tomorrow. But I'm trying my best. Like, I don't have the answer. I don't have the answer.”